Pastor's Perfect Response After Vandals Graffiti Satanic 'Devil Has Risen' Messages on Church Site

A Louisiana pastor was virtually unphased after vandals spray painted satanic messages and symbols on his church walls, telling media it’s part of a spiritual battle and only stands to further build congregants’ faith.

“This is a minor scrimmage, but it is a spiritual battle,” Pastor Clifton Lejeune told KATC-TV. “This isn’t about buildings, and it’s not about vandals for us, because we believe and preach that we are not physical beings but spiritual beings housed in physical bodies.”

He made these comments after his church, Jesus Worship Center in Jennings, was recently vandalized twice over mere days.

On Friday, masked culprits spraypainted “Devil Has Risen” at the church’s north campus. And on Sunday, the church’s south division was also graffitied with a pentagram, a well-known pagan symbol.

At least one photo shared by the church also shows an expletive spray painted on the property.

Despite the disturbing imagery, Lejeune said these events are to be expected, especially amid the house of worship’s growth and positive work in the community.

The Jesus Worship Center runs a recovery program serving prisoners and addicts, among other activities, and he attributed the events to spiritual outpourings.

Regardless, Lejeune said he’s undeterred by what unfolded.

“What they meant for evil, God means for good,” he told KATC-TV. “What this does, it rallies the church; instead of discouraging the people, it invigorates the people.”

The church released a surveillance video and is asking the public to help identify those responsible. You can watch Lejeune’s reaction here.

