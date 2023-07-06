Pastor Speaks Out After Church Destroys 'Demonic Statue' Found on Premises, Warns of Evil Attacks

Leaders at a Texas church took immediate action after discovering what at least one local outlet described as a “demonic statue.”

The small figure was discovered outside in a gazebo at the Community of Faith Church in Houston, Texas, with congregants coming together to pray — and destroy the figurine with a blazing fire.

“It’s disheartening,” Bishop James Dixon told KHOU-TV. “It is sad to think that people would do something like that.”

The faith leader continued, “It’s a statue that announces curses … the curse of death … the Grim Reaper with the sickle.”

The church also shared a Facebook post saying it faces a “season of unusual demonic assault” and described the statue as a tool used “for devil worship.”

Dixon said it was important to burn the image, as he considers it an attack on all people of faith, not simply his house of worship, according to KHOU-TV.

The strange event happened just a week after vandals were caught on camera stealing a safe from the church. It was an event that impacted the church’s ability to minister.

“We exist to make a difference, to make an impact. We feed the homeless and the hungry every week, hundreds and thousands, so everything we receive we need,” Dixon said, according to The Christian Post. “The money that we could be using to feed the hungry, help the poor, and help children go back to school who are disadvantaged, now we have to spend those funds into upgrading security systems.”

As for the latest crisis to strike the church, the so-called “demonic” image caused church members pain, with Dixon telling the outlet the Community of Faith Church has never experienced anything like it.

“We destroyed the works of the devil,” Dixon said.

The church has no idea who placed the statue on the property.

