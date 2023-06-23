Parents Group Calls Out Colorado Clinic That Promoted Drag Story Hour to Kids With Autism

A parental rights group is calling out a Colorado health clinic for promoting a Drag Queen story hour event featuring adult drag queens performing for children with autism.

Parents Defending Education (PDE) received an email from a concerned parent about the event hosted by Seven Dimensions Behavioral Health, the Daily Signal reported in an exclusive.

The organization sent an email on May 16 to parents advertising the "Drag Story Hour: The Future Is Our Kids" event. The flyer promised parents a "mix of stories/activities and age-appropriate performances by 5 drag artists".

It explained that performers named Sunni Delight, Brennan Sexyback, August Celestial, Jaques Strapp, and JustinN'Out would be a part of the event and the stories read to the children included Auntie Uncle-Drag Queen Hero, The Girl Who Thought in Pictures, and If You're a Kid Like Gavin.

"Rather than upholding its oath to 'do no harm,' this clinic is betraying the trust of families in need who have come to them for help," PDE President Nicole Neily told The Daily Signal. "It is unconscionable that medical providers would target programming at a vulnerable population."

Seven Dimensions Behavioral Health uses Applied Behavior Analysis – a form of therapy for individuals who have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). According to its website, the organization also works with several Colorado school districts.

Neily said PDE reached out to several of the school districts to find out whether the district and Seven Dimensions Behavioral Health had a formal agreement. Although the organization works with the school leadership and staff, Neily explained that their contract ends later this month.

As CBN News reported, left-leaning civil rights group, The Southern Poverty Law Center, recently named nearly a dozen parent's rights groups, like PDE, as "extremist" "hate" groups for protesting against sexualized content in children's curricula.

"For PDE, nothing could be further from the truth," Neily wrote."Radical progressives are pushing policies opposed by the vast majority of parents, and parents are pushing back—hard."

She continued, "Progressive activists would have everyone—especially in the media—believe that parental engagement constitutes extremism. Such deception is a slap in the face to the millions of parents who have to sign permission slips for Advil and field trips but are now deprived of deeply personal information about their children, impeding their right to raise their kids as they see fit."

"In these times, speaking up and standing firm against ideologues sniping from the hedgerows is precisely what's necessary," Neily added.



According to PDE's website, they are simply looking to restore a "healthy, non-political education" for kids.

