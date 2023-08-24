Parents Convince School Board to Take Action After Teacher's Violent and Satanic Posts

An Illinois school board has fired a newly hired teacher after he reportedly made disturbing posts on social media that mocked prayer, glorified violence, and alluded to Satanic worship.

Libs of TikTok first discovered Kris Martin's Facebook account where he admitted to "suffering from bipolar, mania, and psychosis, which he says have led him to be 'violent and hurtful.'"

He also wrote a series of posts worshipping Satan, poking fun at prayer, and calling all police white supremacists.

Martin was scheduled to begin teaching elementary art for the Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C in Homer Glen, Illinois, this fall.

However, angry parents demanded that the school board fire Martin because they did not want him influencing their children. One parent claimed that Martin posted about child sacrifice.

"If he has his lifestyle, so be it, but that is not going to be put onto our children," Julie McDaniel, a district parent, told Fox32 Chicago.

"Concerning posts and pictures that were posted, and not something that I would want to expose my children to at a young age," another parent told the outlet. "I wouldn't say they were all depicting violence, but they were referencing violence."

Parents pointed to a larger issue beyond this one individual, questioning the school district's hiring and vetting process.

Dr. Craig Schoppe, the superintendent, addressed parents concerns writing, "While the district cannot speak on matters of personnel for individual employees, I do want parents to know that I have heard your concerns, understand the issues highlighted by the community, and am investigating the situation."

On Sunday, August 20th, the school board held a special meeting to discuss Martin's employment and they unanimously agreed to terminate him.

"This is a huge win for students in the district! Children's safety should always be the number 1 priority," reads a blog post for Libs of TikTok.

Martin had been hired to work at four elementary schools in the district.

