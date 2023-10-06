Operation Blessing Sends Transitional Homes for Hawaiians Left Homeless by Maui Fires

10-06-2023

Housing is a desperate need for victims of the fires that devastated the Hawaiian town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in August.

About 2,700 people are still living in hotels. So CBN's humanitarian arm Operation Blessing is shifting into high gear to help out.

Operation Blessing trucks are on a "Journey Across America" to deliver ready-to-assemble transitional shelters that can be put together in minutes and feel like home.

Five trucks left a New Jersey warehouse Friday morning and headed for California, where the materials will be put on a ship for Hawaii.

Operation Blessing is coming alongside King's Cathedral Church and Family Life Center as they work to provide shelter for hundreds of displaced Hawaiians.

The ministry reports, "Together, these homes will form Ohana Hope Community. Because compassionate givers cared, people who have lost all they own will have a safe, secure place to lay their heads."

CLICK HERE to follow the journey and give to Operation Blessing's relief effort in Maui.  

