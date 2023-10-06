Operation Blessing Sends Transitional Homes for Hawaiians Left Homeless by Maui Fires

Housing is a desperate need for victims of the fires that devastated the Hawaiian town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in August.

About 2,700 people are still living in hotels. So CBN's humanitarian arm Operation Blessing is shifting into high gear to help out.

Operation Blessing trucks are on a "Journey Across America" to deliver ready-to-assemble transitional shelters that can be put together in minutes and feel like home.

Please be in prayer for our team as they begin their journey taking transitional homes to people affected the recent fires on Maui. #OBI #HomesforHawaii #MauiFires #Prayer pic.twitter.com/q0NwsoGDSV — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) October 5, 2023

Five trucks left a New Jersey warehouse Friday morning and headed for California, where the materials will be put on a ship for Hawaii.

Wildfire-stricken families in Maui need shelter now! And Operation Blessing is ready to deliver. Five drivers are taking tractor trailers on a cross-country trip from New Jersey to California bringing #HomesforHawaii to the people of Lahaina, Maui. https://t.co/Ht3tg008zL pic.twitter.com/9pTIdc3gXu — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) October 5, 2023

Operation Blessing is coming alongside King's Cathedral Church and Family Life Center as they work to provide shelter for hundreds of displaced Hawaiians.

The ministry reports, "Together, these homes will form Ohana Hope Community. Because compassionate givers cared, people who have lost all they own will have a safe, secure place to lay their heads."

CLICK HERE to follow the journey and give to Operation Blessing's relief effort in Maui.