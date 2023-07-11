'ONLY GOD CAN WRITE A STORY LIKE THIS!' Divine Meeting with Man Who Allegedly Stole Sean Feucht's Guitar

Worship leader Sean Feucht shared a touching story Thursday on social media about a man who allegedly “stole” his guitar — and then asked for forgiveness.

Feucht wrote about a man who he said confessed to breaking into his vehicle and stealing from him.

The act reportedly cost Feucht money but, rather than fixate on his own suffering, the singer expressed a profound and deep concern for the accused’s salvation.

“Dean was doing street ministry … when he ran into [a man] who confessed to breaking into my car [and] stealing my guitar,” Feucht wrote in an Instagram post.

But then something powerful happened. As Dean reportedly showed the individual videos of Feucht singing worship music, the purported thief reportedly “began to repent [and] ask forgiveness.”

“ONLY GOD CAN WRITE A STORY LIKE THIS!” Feucht continued. “He takes what the enemy meant for evil and turns it around!”

The worship leader even invited the man to attend a faith event he’s hosting next month in Spokane, Washington, and hopes to “pray over him.”

Feucht encouraged his followers to pray the individual fully turns his life over to Jesus.

“Though it [cost] me thousands to get my car fixed and buy my guitar back, IT WILL ALL BE WORTH IT [IF HE] GETS SAVED!” he concluded.

Feucht is no stranger to speaking out on faith and culture.

The worship leader, who has traveled the U.S. sharing music and the Gospel, recently revealed how some Satanists — a group with which he has clashed — were reportedly sending alarming postcards to his home.

“They’ve sent me [these] just last week … right to my house, and threats, and all kind of stuff on it,” he told CBN News, holding up some examples of recent mailings. “I just think it’s it reveals kind of the hour that we live in in America.”

We’ll leave you with that interview:

