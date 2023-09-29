'Only by the Blood of Jesus': Evangelist Will Graham Reaches 23,000 with Gospel; 1,500 Choose Christ

Evangelist Will Graham is sharing the good news of the Gospel all around the globe with his latest outreaches touching more than 23,000 people in both North and South America.

Graham, the grandson of evangelist Billy Graham and son of Franklin Graham, visited Idaho Falls last weekend with his two-day Idaho Falls Look Up Tour.

More than 5,600 people attended the event at Mountain America Center where there was uplifting music by Crowder Music, Rend Collective, and Christine D'Clario, along with inspirational messages by Graham.

"Many people feel separated from God. God doesn't leave His people, but sin separates us from Him. God is perfect and holy. We are sinners and imperfect. That is why we need a Savior," Graham said last Saturday night. "Salvation only comes through the cross. It doesn't come from church or religion. It is only by the blood of Jesus."

After that message, more than 585 people responded to the call for salvation and committed to Jesus Christ.

"I'm blown away by how God moved this weekend during the Look Up Tour in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Tonight, for the second day of the event, we had over 3,000 people fill the arena and it was encouraging to see how God drew people of all ages to Himself," Graham wrote on Facebook.

"Churches and volunteers have been preparing for this event for months and I want to thank them for all the prayer and time they put into getting the Gospel to their city," he continued. "God worked in mighty ways and I give Him all the glory!"

"When have we ever experienced hundreds of people responding to Jesus in Idaho in a single day on a Saturday? I don't think that has ever happened in our history," said Pastor Todd Wood, speaking before Sunday afternoon's closing event. "Glory to God for this powerful, spiritual movement --this special season. Our prayer is that it is a rippling of the Gospel through the region."

Will Graham's Brazil Outreach Was Even Bigger

A week earlier, Graham presented the Gospel to a group of 17,600 people in Brazil.

"I think we made one mistake tonight. We needed a bigger arena," Will Graham joked as he took the stage. "It's great to see so many people here worshiping the Lord."

During the one-night Esperança Curitiba evangelistic outreach at the Rodeo Arena in Campina Grande do Sul, Graham shared about the power of the cross.

"God took the sin of the world and placed it on the shoulders of Jesus. God was willing to send His Son to die on the cross, so sinners like you and me could live," said Graham. "The cross was the most important moment in the history of the world. It's impossible to measure God's love on the cross. It doesn't matter how deep you are in sin. God's love on the cross covers you as well."



Nearly 1,000 people responded to that invitation in Brazil and decided to give their lives to Jesus Christ.

"Before, I felt like my head was a blank sheet of paper. Something was missing," Felipe told the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). "Now I am feeling that I am starting to write my whole story again.

"Yesterday, I felt lost. [But] God really touched my heart during service. I felt brave and had so much courage to come forward," he added.