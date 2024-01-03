NV Pastor Fatally Shot After Alleged Disagreement with Neighbor

A North Las Vegas pastor was fatally shot Friday after he was involved in an alleged disagreement with a neighbor who lived in the same condominium complex, according to multiple reports.

Nick Davi, 46, who served as pastor of operations at Grace Point Church in North Las Vegas, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to KVVU-TV.

The outlet reported an unidentified woman was also taken to the hospital who had non-life-threatening injuries.

North Las Vegas police arrested Joe Junio, 36, on charges of open murder and attempted murder, according to KLAS-TV. Junio was also charged with child abuse and/or neglect, and discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered.

The outlet reported Davi and Junio lived in the same condominium building, but it is unclear as to what led to the shooting.

"There was a disagreement that had happened, and it turned into something major," Jennifer Clark, a neighbor, told KLAS. "His (Davi's) wife has attended several of our board meetings for the HOA, and it's an unfortunate situation to have this in our usually quiet community."

"There's been a lot of violence, and it's shocking," Jae Dino, another neighbor, said. "I think we as citizens should be aware of that."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Davi began attending Grace Point Church in the spring of 2006 and came on staff in the fall of 2014 as the Pastor of Operations, according to his profile on the church's website. His duties included overseeing the daily operations of the church, a number of serving teams, and maintained a 30,000-square-foot building.

"Nick was born and raised on eastern Long Island (NY) and graduated from Riverhead High School. He spent the next four years at the University of Tampa and earned a B.S. in Marine Science and Biology. Following college, Nick worked for 15 years with large-scale public aquariums in Florida, Mississippi, and Nevada" his profile also stated.

Davi is survived by Sarah, his wife of 18 years, and their two children.

According to The Roys Report, during Sunday's service, Ty Neal, pastor of preaching and vision, told the congregation, "We've lost a brother. We've lost a pastor. We've lost a friend."

He urged church members to lean on each other, worship God, and grieve together.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the church shared a photo of Davi and wrote, "It is with great sorrow that we share the tragic loss of Pastor Nick Davi. Nick was a husband, father, son, brother, pastor, friend, and most importantly, a brother in Christ. Information regarding funeral services and a GoFundMe for Nick's family will be shared as available."