North Carolina DMV Outpost Closing Doors After Christian Music Controversy

The operator of a License Plate Agency in North Carolina is reportedly being forced into early retirement after he received a complaint from the state about Christian music playing in the building and military items he sold.

Matthew Craig operates a privately owned local DMV office in Lincolnton, N.C., which is contracted through the state to sell tags and renewals.

Local news outlets report that when customers walk into Craig's establishment they often hear Christian music and have the option to purchase military hats and other items. Signs like "He is Risen" and other faith-based slogans are also posted around the building.

"If they want to play gospel music, I don't see nothing wrong with it. I like gospel music," customer Sam Goodson told WSOC-TV. "It is what it is. You're not going to please everyone in this world."

One customer, in fact, was not pleased with Craig's display of faith and filed a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also received the complaint and contacted Craig, a military veteran, about it.

"I believe we have found ourselves in what many see as the sum of our country's problems," Craig said, adding he will not "compromise his beliefs."

According to WSOC-TV, Craig decided to operate the location until March 14 playing Christian music and displaying military items.

In a statement to Queen City News, the DMV wrote:

"The Division did not take any action against or close the Lincolnton License Plate Agency. Last week, the Division received a complaint from a customer of this location and has been in communication with the operator. Monday evening, the Division received a letter from the operator about their desire to close the office and retire. In response to this notification, the Division will be opening an application period soon to find a new operator for a License Plate Agency in Lincoln County."

According to the outlet, days after receiving the letter from the DMV, the location stopped playing Christian music and removed some of the military displays.

"The proprietor got punished for (the display)," State Rep. Jason Saine of Lincoln County told Queen City News.

Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley expressed frustration over the controversy.

"Politics should never come into play whenever it's something like this," Hatley told WSOC-TV. "What should come into play is do the right thing. We've become too polarized."

Other residents support Craig and his decision to express his faith and interests.

"It was ridiculous that anyone is trying to close this office," William McCollough expressed. "That's one of the most efficient, kind, people in town."

"They don't want anything Christian, don't want any mention of God. And that's what is wrong with our nation today," Betty Barger told WSOC.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***