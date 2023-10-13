Nick Vujicic's 'Faith-Based' Pro-Life Bank to Open This Coming Spring Online

Evangelist and motivational speaker, Nick Vujicic, has announced that the bank he's been working to launch to support pro-life efforts will be opening soon after years of planning.

ProLife Bank is an institution that aims to honor "God first, serving people, and always choosing to support life…ALL life," according its website.

Vujicic and Betsy Gray are the bank's co-founders, and according to the team, the ProLife Bank will finally be opening in the spring of 2024.

The full-service financial institution will be headquartered in Dallas, TX and available to people around the world. The vision is for the bank to be one of many that will be "purpose-driven" and "faith-based."

As CBN News reported, Vujicic began exploring the idea of starting-up a bank in 2018 after he was kicked out of his own bank for supporting the pro-life cause.

"I got kicked out of a bank with no warning. They froze my credit cards, froze my debit cards," he said. "They gave me a letter to say that they did a review of me as a client and they don't want anything to do with me."

The pro-life advocate chose to take on the project with Gray to educate others by exposing banking networks that partner with abortion providers.

"We want to tell everyone, yeah, there's a choice coming for you," Vujicic told the Epoch Times at the time. "And not only will this be a for-profit bank, we are actually known as a for-giving bank. We will not fund abortion, but we'll actually fund 50 percent net profits to Judeo-Christian-aligned nonprofit organizations that are biblically aligned in doing the will of God according to our belief systems."

Vujicic shared that starting the bank has come with many challenges. In a newsletter update in July, the group announced they were having problems raising capital for the bank.

"It has proven much more challenging than we thought to find investors interested in the banking industry, especially in the current banking environment. We are pressing on, however, and will not give up," reads the update. "We all need ProLifeBank now more than ever! We ask for and appreciate your prayers for breakthrough and covering; as you must know, the pushback is tremendous. ProLifeBank is God's bank, and His timing is perfect."

Since then, Gray and Vujicic have found a business partner that has helped them be able to launch next spring.

"We are opening as an online bank as fintech because of our business partner's chartered sponsorship opportunity," he shared. "This is great news for you and me and all around the nation."

The business partners believe that God is building "His bank, in His timing – the perfect timing."

They closed the video thanking their supporters for their prayers.

"We can't wait to serve you. So in 2024, ProLife Bank will be open and ready for you all to steward and continue to steward what God has given you. And in this decision, I think God is absolutely elated and smiling as His children say, 'Yes, God we want to honor your purposes with a ProLife Bank," Vujicic closed.

As CBN News reported previously, Vujicic has tetra-amelia syndrome, a disorder that caused him to be born without limbs. Despite facing major challenges, he created his own ministry, Life Without Limbs. As an evangelist, he has reached millions of people across dozens of countries — a feat he credits to God.