Nick Vujicic Officially Launching ProLife Bank in November After He Was Debanked

Evangelist and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic has announced that his new faith-friendly online banking service will finally be opening in November after years of planning.

Vujicic got the idea to launch a financial service that's friendly to conservatives after he was suddenly debanked about five years ago because he was supporting the pro-life cause.

"I got kicked out of a bank with no warning. They froze my credit cards, froze my debit cards," he said. "They gave me a letter to say that they did a review of me as a client and they don't want anything to do with me."

The new project, ProLifeFintech, is an institution that will "honor God first, serve the people who use our fintech platform, and always choose to support life…All life," according to its website. (Fintech is another term for online banking.)

The new financial organization's plan is to give 50 percent of its net profits to Judeo-Christian-aligned nonprofit organizations.

Banks Canceling Conservative Christians

As CBN News has reported over the last couple of years, multiple conservatives have been targeted by financial institutions at home and abroad.

Last year, Barclays Bank in the UK ended up paying nearly $17,000 for closing a Christian charity's account after a three-year legal battle in which it was alleged the bank caved to LGBT activist demands.

And in 2022, debanking was perpetrated against former U.S. Senator and Religious Freedom Ambassador Sam Brownback. When his National Committee for Religious Freedom (NCRF) needed a bank account, they went to JP Morgan Chase. After only a few weeks they learned their account had been closed.

Vujicic and the ProLife Bank

Nick Vujicic has been working since July of 2021 to start a bank that will support pro-life efforts after learning that many financial institutions donate to organizations that promote abortions.

It started after Vujicic gave an interview in March 2019 in which he spoke out against the innocent killing of unborn babies. "Within 16 weeks of doing that," he revealed, "we had a grenade at our house, a false magazine article published against me, a lawsuit threat, a spying drone, and a bank kicked me out."

So Vujicic decided to found his own bank with the help of his good friend Betsy Gray who has an extensive financial background.

In an update on the progress last year Vujicic stated, "We all need ProLifeBank now more than ever! We ask for and appreciate your prayers for breakthrough and covering; as you must know, the pushback is tremendous. ProLifeBank is God's bank, and His timing is perfect."

As we've reported previously, Vujicic has tetra-amelia syndrome, a disorder that caused him to be born without limbs. Despite facing major challenges, he created his own ministry, Life Without Limbs. As an evangelist, he has reached millions of people across dozens of countries with a gospel message of hope — a feat he credits to God.

