New Report: US Unprepared for 'Devastating' Future War with Russia or China

The United States is not ready for the most serious security threats it has faced since World War 2. That was the somber warning from defense experts to a Senate committee.

The heads of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the U.S. is nowhere near prepared for the dangerous multi-threat environment it's facing.

"The public has no idea how great the threats are," Commission Chairwoman, former California congresswoman Jane Harman said. She and Vice Chairman Ambassador Eric Edelman issued the dire warning to the committee Tuesday.

They told senators that the U.S. cannot presently handle the wide range of threats from its many potential adversaries and that American civilians are likely to be among the first victims in the next war.

Edelman warned, "The homeland, if there's a conflict, is not going to be a sanctuary anymore and the first attacks will likely be in the cyber domain and they will be incredibly disabling for our society."

Harman said, "The public is essentially clueless about the massive cyber attacks that could be launched any day by our adversaries; not just nation states, but rogue actors as well."



The report warns a cyber war with China or Russia would be "devastating." America's critical infrastructure would come under attack, possibly cutting off power, water, transportation and financial systems, and shutting down the supply chain. The report states, "Major war would affect the life of every American in ways we can only begin to imagine."

The report echoes a warning FBI Director Christopher Wray also delivered to Congress in January:

"China's hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real world harm to American citizens and communities if and when China decides the time has come to strike."

Harman told the committee, "One of the things we might anticipate, for example, is if China decides to annex Taiwan or whatever euphemism they might use, they might engage in a major cyber attack here first, for which we are under-prepared."

The Commission found the U.S. Defense sector lacking in almost every area, including the integrated weapons technology, platforms, and software.

With recruitment levels for all branches lagging, America also needs a larger fighting force. The hearing discussed lowering physical standards for recruits and even instituting a draft.

"We found that the joint force is at the breaking point of maintaining readiness today, adding more burden without adding resources to rebuild readiness will cause it to break," Harman said.

And with so many cyber threats, the commission also said the Pentagon must find a way to somehow lure the best and brightest computer minds away from Silicon Valley and into national service.