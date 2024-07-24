Netanyahu Gives Powerful Defense of Israel on Capitol Hill as 'Iran's Useful Idiots' Terrorize DC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress in Washington on Wednesday for the fourth time in his storied life of service to the state of Israel. With this wartime address, he surpassed Winston Churchill as the only foreign leader in history to speak to Congress more than three times.



The visit effectively left Washington on lockdown mode, especially around the U.S. Capitol, as anti-Israel rioters roamed the streets. Some tore down the U.S. flag at Union Station and replaced it with a Palestinian flag, and thousands of others gathered to protest the prime minister's handling of the war in Gaza, burning American flags and vandalizing monuments.

All three flags at Union Station in Washington DC, including the American flag, have been replaced by the flag Hamas wears pic.twitter.com/YSIznNfbAr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

The Capitol and surrounding area were on total lockdown with sidewalks blocked off. And there was a huge law enforcement presence, not only of Capitol Police, but also more than 200 NYPD officers. Pepper gas was deployed when some members of the crowd turned violent and refused to obey orders to move back from the police line.

WATCH: Netanyahu Addresses Joint Session of Congress

During his speech to Congress, Netanyahu addressed the protesters directly. "When the tyrants of Tehran...are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have become Iran's useful idiots," he said.

Netanyahu said defeating Israel's enemies requires both courage and clarity, and he accused the protesters of standing for a cause they don't understand.

"Many anti-Israel protesters choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers... these protesters stand with them, they should be ashamed of themselves," he said.



PHOTO: Demonstrators demand intifada (uprising) against Israel on Independence Ave., near the National Mall ahead of a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Capitol, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The prime minister went on to address many of the false accusations leveled against Israel, including the claims that they're committing genocide in Gaza, describing the great lengths Israel goes to to prevent civilian casualties.

"For Israel, every civilian death is a tragedy. For Hamas, it's a strategy. They want Palestinians to die so Israel will be smeared in international media and end war before it's begun," he explained, pointing to the well-documented Hamas strategy of using civilians as human shields.



The prime minister called for the U.S. to continue to stand with Israel, stressing that if Israel falls, America is next.



Meanwhile, the deep divisions in Congress over Netanyahu's leadership during the war were on full display with some Democratic members boycotting the speech, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the official president of the Senate, also not in attendance.

Harris's office insists it was simply due to a scheduling conflict, but Republicans are calling her absence "inexcusable."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said, "Madam Vice President, you say you want to be the leader of the free world and yet you can't bring yourself to sit behind our most important strategic ally in this moment... That is not a good look for you. It's not a good look for America."

Harris and President Biden are expected to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House. The Israeli prime minister will then travel to Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Trump whom he thanked during his speech in Congress for establishing the Abraham Accords and moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

