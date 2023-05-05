Nearly 700 Babies Saved from Abortion During '40 Days for Life' Spring Campaign

Nearly 700 unborn babies worldwide were saved from abortion during this spring's international 40 Days For Life campaign.

As CBN News has reported, 40 Days For Life is a pro-life organization that conducts a 40-day campaign striving to end abortion by bringing unity to the spirit and body of Christ through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses.

This spring, 680 babies were reportedly saved during its international spring Lenten campaign, which ran from February 22 through April 2.

"The first 2 @40daysforlife campaigns following the overturning of #RoevsWade were the largest EVER," tweeted Shawn Carney, CEO & President of 40 Days for Life. "We gained US cities despite losing some because the abortion facility closed. Another example that prolifers aren't going away."

According to the Catholic News Agency (CNA), the group reported that two abortion workers also decided to leave the industry.

Each day during 40 Days for Life, individuals, churches, families, and groups join together in prayer for a specific request so the entire body of Christ can unite around that focus.

The public piece of 40 Days for Life is a focused, 40-day, non-stop, round-the-clock prayer vigil outside a single Planned Parenthood center or other abortion facilities in the community.

According to the group, 76 unborn babies were saved in California and 69 unborn babies were saved in Illinois.

A 40 Days for Life director in Ibero-America told CNA that prayer is central to the success of their outreaches.

"Prayer is at the center of 40 Days for Life, and that is why we call on people of faith around the world to get on their knees before God and ask him to hear us and heal our land," Lourdes Varela said.

She said that it was necessary to pray outside of abortion centers because "Christ told us that demons can only be expelled through prayer and fasting, so both go hand in hand."

Varela added that pro-life advocates need to persevere in their work to save lives despite persecution.

"The great challenge is that our faith will be put to the test in the face of looming persecution. We ask everyone not to be afraid because God is the Master and Lord of the universe and Christ has already won the victory on the cross," she said.

40 Days for Life Prayer campaigns over the last 10 years have collectively saved 13,000 babies from abortion.

"40 Days for Life has been going on for 10 years. We hold two nationally, internationally coordinated campaigns, one in the fall and one in the spring in conjunction with the season of Lent. So it is 40 days of prayer and fasting, of community outreach, and 40 days of a non-stop peaceful vigil outside of local abortion facilities," Carney told CBN News in December.

More broadly, the group's prayer campaigns began in 2007. Since that time, 23,528 children have been saved from abortion, 139 abortion facilities around the world have been closed, and 250 abortion workers are reported to have left the industry thanks to the prayerful witness of pro-life advocates.

