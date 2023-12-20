Nativity Scenes Takes Center Stage at 43 State Capitol Buildings for Christmas 2023

Thousands of households and churches across the country will be displaying nativity scenes that depict the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, the Thomas More Society and American Nativity Scene are helping a growing number of private citizen groups across the nation to display Biblical manger scenes on government property this Christmas season.

Celebrations of the Savior's birth are scheduled with 43 State Capitol Nativity Scenes across America this Christmas.

"In 2023, we are pleased to announce that 43 State Capitol Nativity Scenes, the most to date, are scheduled to be erected at state capitols this Christmas season," shared Ed O'Malley, president of American Nativity Scene.

"The message of hope delivered by the Baby Jesus celebrates the joy of new life," O'Malley added. "This troubled world can benefit from more hope and more joy."

As CBN News reported, the tradition dates back to 1223 after St. Francis of Assisi visited the Holy Land and wanted to recreate what he saw for his friends and family in Italy.

"St. Francis of Assisi went to Bethlehem and was moved by the nativity scene and wanted to help people to understand what it looked like, to get a feel for the humble nature of Jesus birth," Jeffery Kloha, chief curatorial officer at Museum of the Bible explained to CBN News.

American Nativity Scene worked closely with attorneys at Thomas More Society to make sure that groups that desired to sponsor a state capitol Nativity scene were able to do so, as allowed by law.

"Many erroneously assume that government entities are prohibited from allowing a religious display," explained Thomas More Society Executive Vice President Thomas Olp.

He continued, "The law is clear. Government entities may erect and maintain celebrations of the Christmas holiday—or allow citizens to do so on government property, including Nativity scenes, as long as a crèche's sole purpose is not to promote its religious content, and it is placed in context with other symbols of the season as part of an effort to celebrate the public Christmas holiday through traditional symbols.

"We pray that the Nativity scenes of this Christmas season will help to foster a sense of unity and peace on earth," Olp added.

Last year, 44 state capitol buildings featured a Nativity scene in 2022.



***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***