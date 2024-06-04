National Unity Weekend: Churches Unite to Heal Racial Divides and Support Underserved Communities

Churches are stepping up across the country to help heal racial divides and support underserved communities during National Unity Weekend.



What started as a prayer for racial unity is now a movement involving more than 100 churches across 25 states. Led by Bishop Derek Grier of Grace Church in Northern Virginia, National Unity Weekend will highlight racial reconciliation through community service while spreading a message of hope on the 2nd weekend of June.



"We pray that God will unite the church. As he unites the church – he'll unite the nation," said Bishop Grier.



Events kick off June 8th when participating churches will spread help and hope along with national sponsors like CBN's Operation Blessing, which last year helped distribute over 70,000 pounds of food.



"As the church unites around the things that we have in common, the things that become minor, and with that, people in communities can run into church as a place of refuge," said Grier.



On Sunday, June 9th, services will share a unified message of racial unity from the book of Acts.



"This is not a Sunday of racial divide, it's a Sunday of racial healing," said Grier. "Every pastor that participates is preaching about how we can heal the nation – what the Bible says."

As momentum grows, pastors will be encouraged to take on racism, allowing the church to provide a biblical blueprint on racial reconciliation. Pastor Jeffrey Smith with Strong Tower Church in Fredericksburg, VA participated in last year's inaugural event. He's now inviting others to join, stressing the importance for believers to partner together, to unite the church, and unite the nation.



"It is so good to be out here in the community making a difference, being the hands and feet of Jesus," said Smith. "Just sharing his love to those who we come in contact with."