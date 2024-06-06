MUST SEE: The World Marks 80 Years Since D-Day at Ceremonies in France

It's been 80 years since the U.S. and the Allies changed history on D-Day, June 6, 1944, with a courageous and costly invasion that helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War Two. Survivors who were able made the pilgrimage to Normandy, France to attend the anniversary ceremonies. Now in their nineties and one-hundreds, it's likely the last time any will attend such a milestone event.

All week, thousands paid tribute to those who fought in that French invasion that helped liberate the country and defeat Hitler. It was the largest amphibious invasion in history, and 2,501 U.S. soldiers were killed on D-Day alone.

Along with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Biden attended a ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer in which he recognized that the dwindling number of soldiers who lived through D-Day will soon be gone.



American WWII veterans Bill Wall, left, and Bob Tedesco attend a ceremony on Omaha Beach, June 4, 2024 in Normandy. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

"We're not far off from the time when the last living voices of those who fought and bled on D-Day will no longer be with us, so we have a special obligation. We cannot let what happened here be lost in the silence of the years to come," he said.



WW II and D-Day veteran Jake Larson visits the grave of a soldier from his unit at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Biden said the commitment to freedom that led the brave men into battle still exists today.

"We know the dark forces that these heroes fought against 80 years ago, they never fade. Aggression and greed, the desire to dominate and control, to change borders by force. These are perennial. And the struggle between a dictatorship and freedom is unending," he said.

Earlier, Normandy residents and others cheered along a parade route honoring American veterans like 98-year-old Charlie Brooking.

"I just can't believe the turnout, the generosity of all the people, God bless everyone," he said.



U.S. WW II veteran Warren Morrison is greeted by a little girl during a veterans parade in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Normandy, France, June 5, 2024 (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Nearby, more than 300 U.S., Belgian and U.K. paratroopers recreated the airborne offensive that secured strategic points inland. One of those key targets was Pegasus Bridge in northwestern France, the site of another remembrance service.

Tomorrow marks the 80th anniversary of the Normandy D Day landings.



Thanks to this veteran and the many others who fought during WWII, the children of today can grow up with freedom. pic.twitter.com/3Oi6mvA5tj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 5, 2024

A ceremony at Normandy's Memorial Plaza drew family members of service members who fought on D-Day as well as the soldiers themselves, like 100-year-old Henry Armstrong.

"Before Normandy, I had no idea what was going to happen, and when it did happen, I did my best," he said.



U.S. WW II veteran and Tuskegee Airman, Enoch "Woody" Woodhouse listens to Amazing Grace during a service at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

On the sands of Omaha Beach, most veterans, like 99-year-old Walter Stitt, remembered his fellow soldiers, many who were his friends, who died in battle.

"All those young men that never had a chance to go home, and find the love of their life and hold their children in their arms. It's sad," he said.

Robert Gibson, another D-Day survivor expressed similar sentiments while visiting the Normandy American Cemetery.

"I've seen a lot of these boys that never even made the beach, believe me, and we were all 18, 19-year-olds," he said.



US WW II veteran Sy Tipper, right, applauds during a veterans parade in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Normandy, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)