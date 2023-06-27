'The Most Supernatural Event I've Ever Seen': 8 Months Later, the Awakening in Louisiana Goes On

What started as a four-day revival event at a local church last fall in the Hammond, Louisiana area, is still going strong under a blue tent.

As CBN News reported in March, it started on Oct. 16, 2022, at the Old Zion Baptist Church located northwest of Hammond on Highway 442.

On the first night of the revival, there were only about 125 people in attendance. But 34 people gave their hearts to Jesus Christ. By the fourth night, the gymnasium was packed.

Then evangelist David R. Harrison of Voice of Hope Ministries set up his 2,500-seat tent in Hammond in order to help accommodate the large crowd.

And in the weeks that followed, people kept coming to the tent to hear the gospel message.



Pastor Harrison updated CBN News in an email that worship services are still taking place under the tent some eight months later.

"The Awakening in Louisiana has truly been life-changing. When God sent me there on October 17, I never would have dreamed we would still be there! It has been the most supernatural event I've ever seen," he told CBN News in an email on Tuesday.

"Has there been many battles along the way? Yes! But, it truly has been worth it all just to see the thousands of lives who have been changed! I'm so thankful and humbled that God would allow me and my family to experience such an amazing move of the Holy Spirit. To God be the glory, great things HE hath done," he said.

"Thousands of decisions have been made for Christ! Salvations, restorations deliverance, and healings," Harrison reported in an earlier email.

"After all these months, our largest attendance was 3 weeks ago under the tent. People from 17 states and 2 countries traveled to see what God's doing in LA," Harrison said.

Brian Lester, Harrison's assistant also sent CBN News several photos from previous worship services.





The next scheduled event is this Friday, June 30. Dinner is scheduled for 5:00 pm. Prayer will be at 6:00 and the worship service at 6:30 under the blue tent.

For more information, directions, and hotel information, you can also call (304) 923-0475.

