Mexico Finally Announces Task Force to Tackle Migrant Surge at US Southern Border

After an urgent meeting with U.S. officials, Mexico has unveiled a new task force to stem the tide of migrants crossing the southern U.S. border.

The country's leaders announced the step after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinkin and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City on Wednesday.

Mexico's government is agreeing to step up immigration enforcement within their country, help reopen key ports of entry, and encourage migrants to stay in Mexico.

As part of the agreement, Mexico will regularly meet with officials from other countries in Central and Latin America.

The action comes at a time of unprecedented surge of migrants crossing illegally in the U.S. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection as many as 10,000 migrant arrests are made along the border each day.

9,220 people illegally crossed our border yesterday.



A caravan of some 6,000 migrants is currently heading to the U.S.

Marvin Orellana, a Honduran migrant said, "We are looking to improve ourselves, to have a better quality of life. Because in our country the situation is getting worse and worse and we are only looking for an opportunity. What we are looking for is to work. We are not criminals, we are not bad people."

Venezuelan migrant Mario Jonas Sosa is making the trek on crutches. He told reporters, "You can imagine how difficult it is to walk so many kilometers in my condition. I had to move forward, move forward, always asking God for help to strengthen me."

U.S. cities are struggling to manage the growing problem as some border states are sending migrants to them by bus and plane.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) says his city can't handle the massive influx of migrants, and he's criticizing the governor of Texas while calling for the Biden administration to take action.

"This is a national problem that has only been exacerbated by Governor Abbott's crude, inhumane politics," said Adams. "The federal government must take responsibility."

Meanwhile, Mexico's president is calling for the U.S. to work more to strengthen its ties with Cuba and Venezuela, two of the top countries migrants are fleeing, while Mexico also promises to crack down on drug smugglers.

