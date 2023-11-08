Massive 'March for Israel' Planned for DC, Nov. 14; Speaker Johnson Prays Aloud on Capitol Steps

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) leads a moment of silence as members of Congress hold a candlelight vigil for Israel on the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jewish organizations across the U.S. are calling on Jews to attend a massive pro-Israel rally in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14.

The "March for Israel" is being organized by the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, according to The Times of Israel.

The march has three goals, Eric Fingerhut, CEO of JFNA told the outlet. The marchers will call for the release of the approximately 240 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during their Oct. 7 brutal massacres of civilians in Israel. They will push to combat antisemitism that has dramatically risen around the world since the terror attacks. And the participants will also be showing their support for how both parties in Congress and the Biden administration have boldly backed Israel in its efforts to fight Hamas.

"All three elements are important to all of our communities," Fingerhut told The Times. "We're proud of what our government has done" to support Israel, "but we want them to know how much support there is not only for what they've done but also for the continued efforts that are going to be needed as this long conflict continues."

Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Holds Candlelight Vigil on Capitol Steps

On Tuesday night, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers showed their support of Israel by holding a candlelight vigil for Israeli victims and hostages on the east front steps of Capitol Hill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) joined their colleagues from both parties to mark one month since Hamas' barbaric attacks on Israel. Both Johnson and Jeffries reiterated U.S. support for Israel as it continues to respond with military action against the terrorists in Gaza.

"This is a bipartisan gathering. We know today is a solemn day," Johnson said. "It was one month ago, on this date in the early hours of Oct. 7 that Hamas terrorists waged the bloodiest assault on Israel and Jewish life since the Holocaust."

He also reiterated congressional support for Israel and mentioned Republican leaders' meeting with the families of hostages who were abducted by Hamas.

"We thank those families for joining us this morning, and more, they are here today. They've shared their stories allowing the American people to understand and have some real insight into what they are facing together there," Johnson said. "We stand with them in that and we thank this large bipartisan collection of members standing behind us here today for their results to bring an end to this chaos and destruction."

Jeffries also spoke briefly at the vigil, calling on those in attendance to "remember and pray."

"While we mourn, remember, and pray, we reiterate that America stands with Israel in its hour of great need. As Psalm 37 reads, 'A psalm of David. For the Lord loves justice and will not abandon his faithful ones,'" he said during his remarks.

After a moment of silent prayer, Johnson closed the vigil with a prayer.

"Our Heavenly Father, we just call out to You tonight in mourning and with heavy hearts. Our Heavenly Father, we see what is happening to Israel, to innocent men, women, and children – civilians at the hands of evil men. And our prayer tonight is that You would strengthen and encourage those hostages. That You would be with them, present with them in their time of great need. That you would comfort the families who are missing their loved ones and strengthen and encourage them as well," the House Speaker prayed.

"We pray for the families who are mourning the unspeakable losses and the evil they have had to endure. And Father, we cry out to You for goodness to prevail over evil. For light to prevail over darkness. That those who have evil designs would be thwarted in their purposes and their strategies would fail. And that the leaders of Israel would have wisdom, stamina, and discernment on how to proceed. That the troops and those who are fighting for Israel and those who are fighting for good would be protected and would have great success," he prayed.

"And Father, that there would be an end to this terrible episode in human history. Father, give the leaders here the wisdom on how to proceed as well. And Lord, help us to be unified as one as we do what is right and just. And we remember the admonition of scripture, that we all are to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and for the peace of Israel. We ask, believe, and pray this all in Your name. Amen," Johnson concluded.

Watch the candlelight vigil below:

U.S. Shows Support of Israel with Military Might

As CBN News has reported, Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli communities on Oct. 7 in a surprise attack, killing at least 1,400 men, women, and children, including 33 Americans. The terrorists also abducted more than 240 hostages, taking them back to Gaza.

Responding on the same day, Israel launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his nation, "We are at war and we will win it."

On Oct. 10, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "We stand with Israel," calling the Hamas attack on innocent civilians, "an act of sheer evil.

"So, in this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism. There is no excuse," Biden said.

Since the Hamas terror attacks last month, the U.S. Defense Department has deployed two Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups and one amphibious group with its force of 2,500 Marines to the region. The Pentagon has also supplied the Israel Defense Forces with weapons and two Iron Dome missile defense systems to aid the country in its war with Hamas.