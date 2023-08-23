Man Who Stole Sean Feucht’s Guitar Accepts Jesus, Gets Baptized

God can use all things — including a stolen guitar — to draw people toward Himself.

Over the summer, “Let Us Worship” leader Sean Feucht shared on social media his prized 1967 Gallagher guitar had been stolen by a man who broke into his vehicle. A few days later, one of Feucht’s friends found the guitar at a pawn shop and purchased it back after it had allegedly been sold for drug money.

And not long after that, Feucht’s friend Dean ran into a man, Zach, who confessed to stealing the guitar and asked for forgiveness for what he had done.

“Only God can write a story like this!” Feucht wrote at the time in an Instagram post. “He takes what the enemy meant for evil and turns it around!”

The California-based worship leader was referring to Genesis 50:20, which reads, “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today” (ESV).

Feucht went on to encourage people to pray for Zach and shared that he had invited the alleged thief to a “Let Us Worship” event in Spokane, Washington.

At the event, Zach surprised Feucht by not only accepting Jesus but getting baptized, too.

“The guy who stole my guitar just gave his life to Jesus,” the worship leader wrote. “He’s getting baptized right now!!”

“He came and surprised me in front of 7,000 people!” he wrote. “God writes the best stories!”

“What was once lost has now been found,” Feucht added in another post. “Zach, who stole my guitar, showed up to the event, gave his life to Jesus, and got baptized tonight. I am blown away at the faithfulness of God tonight!”

In a statement to Church Leaders, Feucht said he forgave Zach, who told him he “wanted to be free from drug addiction” and “wanted to surrender and so they led him to Jesus.”

“I’m just over the moon,” the worship leader reflected. “You know, God always writes the best stories. He’s not just the author, but He’s the finisher of our faith, and how that story finished was just so mind-boggling.”

