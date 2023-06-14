Mainstream Media Mum Despite Bombshell in Hunter Biden Investigation: 'It's Blockbuster'

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed a potential bombshell in the Hunter Biden investigation.

On the Senate floor Monday, he said the Burisma executive who allegedly paid Hunter Biden has audio recordings of conversations with then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

FBI Director Christopher Wray finally allowed House Oversight Committee members to see a redacted informant file that obtained information about the recordings, last week.

"The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has an audio recording of his conversation with them," Grassley revealed.

"Audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden... two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden... kept as a sort of insurance policy," he added.

Grassley cited FD-1023, a redacted reference document from the FBI that details information from a "highly credible" source who had multiple conversations with the Burisma executive over the years, Fox News reports. He noted there are 17 audio recordings, in total.

Biden allegedly was paid $5 million by a high-level Burisma executive as part of a bribery scheme.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody says the mainstream media is turning a blind eye to the Biden family's involvement with the Burisma scandal.

"The problem is the media is ignoring it," he explained. "On the whole CNN website, there is zero (coverage). MSNBC zero. Not there. It's nowhere."

"We have to raise the question is there collusion going on here as well for the media covering for the Biden administration," Brody continued. "This is a big deal and now there are phone calls. And now the question is are we ever going to hear them?"

"It's blockbuster. But on a day like today it won't get any traction," he noted, pointing out the media only cares about the Trump arraignment.

Along the same lines, Grassley questions why the FBI redacted an unclassified document.

"Congress still lacks a full and complete picture with respect to what that document really says," he wrote. "That's why it's important that the document be made public without unnecessary redactions for the American people to see."

He continued, "So, as I've repeatedly asked... What, if anything, has the Justice Department and FBI done to investigate?"

"Based on the facts known to Congress and the public, it's clear that the Justice Department and FBI will use every resource to investigate candidate Trump, President Trump and former President Trump. Based on the facts known to Congress and the public, it's clear that the Justice Department and FBI haven't nearly had the same laser focus on the Biden family," Grassley pointed out.

He added, "This senator will do all that he can to fight that political infection. And you fight it by bringing transparency to what the government does. The public's business ought to be public. Transparency brings accountability."

