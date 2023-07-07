Latest Gallup Survey Shows Confidence in America's Institutions at Record Low

Findings in the latest survey from the Gallup organization show that public confidence level in U.S. institutions dropped again from June, 2022 to June, 2023, bringing the average to a record low.

Confidence in the presidency, which dropped a whopping 30 points between 2020 and 2022, rebounded by just three points to 26 percent, and there is a wide discrepancy between Republicans, only 8 percent of whom were confident, and Democrats, who had 47 percent confidence level in the institution.

As low as the numbers are for the presidency, they are still higher than five other institutions: Newspapers (18 %), the Criminal Justice System (17 %) Big Business and Television News (both at 14 %) and Congress (8 %).

In addition to the presidency, Republicans were far less likely than Democrats to show faith in newspapers, organized labor and public schools.

Democrats showed far less confidence than Republicans in the police, organized religion and the Supreme Court.

The average of confidence levels in the institutions is at 26 percent, the lowest since Gallup began asking about institutions in 1979.

According to a Gallup report on the numbers, "Most of the institutions rated this year are within three points of their all-time-low confidence score, including four that are at or tied with their record low. These are the police, public schools, large technology companies and big business.

Only four institutions have a confidence score significantly above their historical low: the military, small business, organized labor and banks. However, the lows for these institutions were recorded more than a decade ago, while the recent trend for each has been downward."

