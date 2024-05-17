Late Rev. Billy Graham Immortalized In Capitol Hill Statue: 'Pointing Future Generations to Jesus'

Evangelist Billy Graham now stands immortalized in the U.S. Capitol.

After nearly a decade of persistent efforts by North Carolina lawmakers, Graham's statue finds its place, reflecting his profound impact on American society.

Crafted by a North Carolina artist, the statue captures Graham in a moment of reflection, cradling an open Bible—a symbol synonymous with his unwavering commitment to sharing the Gospel. Inscribed at the base are the poignant verses, John 3:16 and John 14:6, encapsulating the essence of his life's work.

"He believed the Bible cover to cover. Our family is honored that our earthly father will be here in this Capitol pointing future generations to our heavenly father and his son the Lord Jesus Christ," said his son, the Reverend Franklin Graham.

Billy Graham, born and raised in Charlotte, embarked on his journey to faith as a teenager.

Throughout his lifetime, he preached to approximately 215 million people worldwide and counseled world leaders and U.S. presidents alike.

His passing in 2018 marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire millions.

Reflecting on his father's humility, Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), remarked, "My father would have been uncomfortable... but I am grateful that the statue for years to come will be a reminder to future generations of God's word."

Cissie Graham Lynch, granddaughter of Billy Graham, fondly remembers her grandfather as "just a farm boy from North Carolina who was obedient to God's calling in his life." His simple yet powerful message, she emphasized, could transform hearts and minds.

As part of a broader effort to replace controversial figures, such as former Governor Charles Brantley Aycock, North Carolina made a significant choice in honoring history's most widely heard Christian evangelist.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) Louisiana said, "Even as he preached to hundreds of millions and ministered to and walked with presidents and kings, what we love about Billy Graham is his Christ-like humility."

Billy Graham stands as one of the few private citizens to hold three of the highest honors from Congress: a Congressional Gold Medal, to have laid in honor at the Capitol, and now, to have a statue commissioned for the Statuary Hall Collection.

In commemorating Graham's life and legacy, his statue serves not only as a tribute to a remarkable individual but as a beacon of faith and inspiration for generations to come.