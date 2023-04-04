'Kingdom to the Capitol': Cross-Country Worship Tour Rallies 5,000 Prayer Warriors After Nashville Shooting

Worship leader Sean Feucht held a worship and prayer event in Nashville, Tennessee recently as the city grieves the shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school.

Three children and three adults were murdered after the shooter gained access to the school building.

The young victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, who was the daughter of the pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church. The head of the school, Katherine Koonce, was also killed, along with teacher Cynthia Peak, and custodian Mike Hill.

Sean Feucht leads a crowd of roughly 5,000 people in worship on the steps of the Tennesee State Capitol. (Screenshot credit: Sean Feucht)

Feucht, 39, is a Christian singer, songwriter, a former worship leader at Bethel Church, and the founder of the Let Us Worship movement. He hosted a two-and-a-half-hour prayer event on the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville that was telecast by TBN and also streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Feucht opened Saturday's worship and prayer event in Nashville by reading Jeremiah 33:6 from the Bible. The verse reads: "Nevertheless, I will bring health and healing to it; I will heal my people and will let them enjoy abundant peace and security."

Roughly 5,000 people attended the outdoor outreach, which also raised more than $22,000 for The Covenant School.

Watch the entire Nashville Day of Prayer event below:

The Christian gathering was a part of TPUSA Faith and Let Us Worship's cross-country Kingdom to the Capitol Tour. Feucht has been singing worship to God inside state capitols and holding events on the steps of them, declaring God's Kingdom to the power centers of America. The tour is aiming to visit every state capitol in the U.S.

You can find all of Feucht's upcoming scheduled events listed on the Kingdom to the Capitol website.

After visiting Nashville, the worship evangelist also hosted an event on the steps of the Missouri State Capitol on Sunday.

The steps of the Missouri state Capitol became an altar.

Feucht tweeted photos of that event, writing: "Tonight was one of the most powerful altar calls I've ever experienced... God can turn any place into an altar."

Tonight was one of the most powerful altar calls I've ever experienced on the steps of the Missouri State Capitol.



God can turn any place into an altar.

He has been using social media to promote the Kingdom to the Capitol Tour. Here's an example of a promo he tweeted before holding the worship event at the Missouri State Capitol.

WE ARE HERE MISSOURI ️



WE ARE HERE MISSOURI

Today is going to be a POWERFUL for your state! Join us at 3pm in Jefferson City!

Feucht's next Kingdom to the Capitol Tour stops, include Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Austin, Texas; and Topeka, Kansas.