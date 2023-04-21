Kid's Bible App Hits Massive Milestone, Puts God's Word in 100M User Hands

A kid's Bible app created to encourage children to engage with God's Word is now in the hands of more than 100 million users.

In 2013, YouVersion partnered with OneHope, a faith-based global outreach organization, to create the Bible App for Kids. The goal was to have kids interact with the Bible and see it come to life.

Now 10 years later, the app's creators are celebrating its 100 millionth user.

"We know that the most important influence in a child's life is their family," said Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion founder, and CEO. "With that in mind, we're really encouraged to see millions of families around the world choose to turn to the Bible and learn about God together."



Millions of people worldwide use the app and it has been translated into numerous languages like Spanish, Chinese, French, Polish, Mongolian, and Swahili.

"Through this Bible experience, we're seeing children in every country fall in love with God's Word," said Rob Hoskins, OneHope President. "We're passionate about equipping the global Church to engage the next generation with interactive stories from the Bible and help lay a foundation for future spiritual growth."

Bible App for Kids uses 41 major stories from the Bible and helps children share God's word with their friends and also provides resources to parents, pastors, and church leaders.

"We love using Bible App for Kids and the matching curriculum for our children's ministry," said Melissa Glynn from Life Valley Community Church in San Jose, California. "Just recently, I had a mom tell me that her 5-year-old ran through the house quoting Joshua 1:9! These resources are making a difference in our children's lives, and they're such a blessing to our congregation."

