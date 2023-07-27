As Judge Halts Hunter Biden Criminal Case, Republicans Hint at Biden Impeachment

A five-year federal investigation into the alleged crimes of Hunter Biden is back on hold after a judge raised concerns about the terms of a plea deal, brokered by federal prosecutors.



Biden was seen leaving a Delaware Federal Court Wednesday, after pleading not guilty to two tax charges after his plea deal fell apart. That deal – which would have allowed him to plead guilty to two misdemeanors and avoid a felony gun charge – had been criticized by Republicans as an example of a two-tiered justice system.

"Hunter Biden is getting a sweetheart deal that no other American who wasn't rich and had a father as the president would ever get, ever," said Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R).

In the courtroom, the judge asked if the deal would give Hunter Biden blanket immunity from future prosecution.

When the prosecutor responded "no" the defense attorneys declared the agreement "null and void".

Although the attorneys reached a new agreement taking immunity off the table, the judge still found fault with other aspects of the deal and told them to come back in 30 days.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody told CBN's Faith Nation that critics see the revelation of future immunity as part of a pattern of preferential treatment.

"And now, we have this, that there was ready to be a plea bargain and we find out wait a minute they were tucking something else into this deal," said Brody. "This is why people don't trust our institutions."

This week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly discussed with fellow Republicans an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden related to the investigation into Hunter Biden.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) said, "With each passing day, House Republicans' investigations uncover more and more evidence showing that Joe Biden not only knew about but was involved in his family's illegal influence-peddling scheme, and the cover-up from the weaponized Department of Justice."

"Well, we have to find at the end if the justice system is fair to all Americans and not one system for the Biden family and another for America," said McCarthy.

Prosecutors did confirm that there is an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, and he could face future charges for his foreign lobbying activities.