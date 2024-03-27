Join with Thousands and Watch the Easter Sunrise Service at Lincoln Memorial: 'A Joyous Moment'

Easter is this Sunday and the nation's capital is gearing up for a celebration service right on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Each year thousands head to the National Mall to attend one of the country's largest Easter sunrise services.

The inter-denominational event, hosted by the National Community Church, has been attracting believers from all over the world for more than 40 years for its praise, worship, and prayer – all in celebration of Resurrection Sunday.

Bestselling author Mark Batterson, the lead pastor of National Community Church and a Regent University graduate, will be speaking at the event. He calls it a "pure joy" to see so many believers gathered together for Easter.

"It has become an incredible, not just D.C. tradition. People make a pilgrimage all over the country, all over the world [because] there is no better place to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior," Batterson told CBN's Faith Nation.

As CBN News has reported in previous years, National Community Church organizers want those attending the sunrise service to come early.

While the 1,700 chairs will fill up fast, there's plenty of room for everyone on the National Mall. The morning can start out on the chilly side, so be sure to dress warmly and bring a blanket.

Batterson says he prepares for each event with a special prayer to God.

"For that kind of event, I pray a little prayer: 'It's bigger than me Lord, but it's not bigger than You.' The truth is it's not about me, it's not about anybody that gathers there. It's about celebrating Jesus Christ as the Son of God and our risen Savior," he shared.

Batterson adds that being a part of the long-standing tradition is an honor to host.

"Our goal is for everybody to feel seen, heard, and loved by God," he explained. "They are not just a number or a name. They have a story that matters to God and we have seen so many people, divine appointments, people come to faith in Christ in that service."

He added, "We are just anticipating a joyous moment. There is a supernatural synergy when you celebrate the Resurrection with thousands of people and Christ is risen. (I) Cannot wait!"

CBN News will livestream the entire event on the CBN News Channel, CBN News YouTube page, or right here on our website at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Sunday.