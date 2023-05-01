Join the 'National Day of Prayer' Thursday, 8 PM on CBN News Channel

Millions of Americans will mark the National Day of Prayer 2023 (NDP) on Thursday, May 4.

This year's theme verse for the NDP is taken from the second part of James 5:16 found in the Bible's New Testament.

"The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much," the verse reads in the King James translation.

The National Day of Prayer was created as an annual observance by a congressional joint resolution in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

It is held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation.

Special Program to Celebrate Observance

The National Day of Prayer will be marked by a special 90-minute National Prayer Gathering program that will be televised on Thursday, May 4 at 8:00 pm Eastern on the CBN News Channel, and streamed on the CBN News YouTube Channel and the CBN News app.

Kathy Branzell, president of the NDP Task Force, and the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, senior pastor of the New Season Church in Sacramento, California will co-host the program. Featured guests include Jentezen Franklin, Tony Evans, Robert Morris, Francis Chan, Jack Graham, Lecrae, Nick Hall, the Chaplains of the House and Senate, and many others.

Olympic Gold Medalist and Gospel artist Madeline Manning Mimms, along with Oral Roberts University's worship team will also perform.

The program will also be close-captioned in Spanish.

Set a reminder to watch the National Prayer Gathering, Thursday, May 4 at 8:00 pm Eastern on the CBN News Channel, the CBN News YouTube Channel, and the CBN News app.