Joe Kennedy Resigns as Assistant Football Coach at Washington State High School

Coach Joe Kennedy resigned from his position as an assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington on Wednesday.

His resignation was effective immediately, and cited multiple reasons for his resignation including taking care of an ailing family member out of state.

When CBN News interviewed Coach Kennedy in Bremerton a few days ago, he told us that he felt like an "outsider" after returning and things were not the same. During Friday night's return, he spent long stretches of time by himself on the sidelines. He told CBN News the school district and this lawsuit took a lot of the joy out of coaching.

"I believe I can best continue to advocate for constitutional freedom and religious liberty by working from outside the school system so that is what I will do," Kennedy said in a statement Wednesday. "I will continue to work to help people understand and embrace the historic ruling at the heart of our case. As a result of our case, we all have more freedom, not less. That should be celebrated and not disrespected."

"As I have demonstrated, we must make a stand for what we believe in. In my case, I made a stand to take a knee. I encourage all Americans to make their own stand for freedom and our right to express our faith as we see fit," the former coach added.

"I appreciate the people of Bremerton, the coaches, staff, and especially the students, and wish them all well. Bremerton will always be home," he concluded.

Kennedy had returned to the sidelines last Friday night after fighting an eight-year legal battle to publicly pray after football games. The Supreme Court ruled last year he could exercise his First Amendment right to pray.

As CBN News reported, shortly after the game ended, Kennedy stood at the 50 yard-line at Bremerton Memorial Stadium, took a knee, and bowed his head in prayer.

