'It Is Pure Evil': Singer Ann Wilson Calls Christians to Action After Trump's Assassination Attempt

Shock, horror, and disbelief have dominated emotions in the wake of the attempted assassination against former President Donald Trump.

While social media and news outlets continue to analyze the details surrounding what unfolded, some celebrities and commentators are speaking sanity and hope into the tragic scenario.

Among them: Christian singer Anne Wilson, a performer who typically doesn’t speak about politics and feels it’s not her “place” to do so.

But the attempted assassination compelled Wilson to deliver a powerful proclamation to her fans — one that led her to passionately speak about the need for humility and prayer.

“I have my platform to focus on the hope of Jesus and leading others to HIM through music,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “However, sometimes there are moments that call for speaking out. The tragedy that took place this weekend was one of those moments.”

Wilson said she was “shocked, heartbroken, disturbed, and angry” after hearing about the attempted assassination and “felt hopeless” as she pondered the state of the world.

“What happened this weekend was despicable,” she continued. “It is pure evil. No president should ever be in that situation. My pastor said it best in yesterday’s sermon, ‘politics are secondary to our relationship with God.’ No matter what your political beliefs are, as Christians we are called to pray in situations like this.”

Wilson said prayer isn’t a mere suggestion, but an expectation by God. Thus, she implored believers to humble themselves before the Lord and pray.

“I’m encouraging all of you who read this — no matter what side of politics you’re on, to stop what you’re doing and pray,” Wilson wrote. “Pray for our current President Biden. Pray for [former President Donald Trump]. Pray for our country and that God would heal our land.”

And she wasn’t done there. Wilson spoke directly to those who dislike Trump and, thus, might find themselves “unsettled” by her post.

“Strip away his political stance or the hate you may have for him, and remember that he is a human being,” she wrote. “He is a father, a husband and a child of God. No one should ever be put in the situation he was in.”

Wilson concluded the post, in part, encouraging prayer for Corey Comperatore, the ex-firefighter who died protecting his family.

Tens of thousands of people reacted to Wilson’s post, including many fellow celebrities. Actress Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Don’t worry about the unfollows. What you said is spot on!”

And Christian singer Danny Gokey added, “Very well said!”

