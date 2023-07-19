Israeli President Expresses 'Joy,' Affirms Unbreakable Bond with USA in Address to Congress

CAPITOL HILL - Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday, showcasing what he calls the "unbreakable bond" between Israel and the United States.

It comes after the Biden administration recently appeared to be holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at arm's length.

Claps and cheers met Israel's head of state on Capitol Hill in an overwhelming show of bipartisan support to affirm America's iron-clad alliance with Israel.

Herzog called the atmosphere "festive" as its timing marks Israel's 75th anniversary of statehood. He also used his address as a chance to show the world why U.S.-Israeli relations are irreplaceable and to condemn antisemitism.

"My soul is overflowing with pride and joy," Herzog said.

In tribute to Harry Truman, the first American president to recognize the modern state of Israel as an independent Jewish, Democratic state, his grandson Clifton Truman Daniel was honored as a special guest.

The address turned from fanfare to business as Herzog doubled down on preventing the Iranian nuclear program, calling any nuclear arming of the country "unacceptable."



He also pointed to ongoing protests in Israel, calling demonstrations a necessary part of a strong democracy.

Earlier this week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also mentioned democracy while expressing concern over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the country's judicial system and ongoing construction in the West Bank.

"We want to see Israel be as vibrant and as viable democracy as possible," Kirby said in a press conference.

Hoping for eventual peace with Palestinian neighbors, Herzog highlighted how Israel was founded on faith and tolerance, both considered cornerstones of democracy. He also strongly condemned antisemitism, which received another round of applause.



"Vilifying or attacking Jews, whether in Israel or the United States or anywhere else in the world, is antisemitism," he said.

Kirby confirms President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the U.S. this fall.

The White House declined to provide a specific location. White House visits have been standard protocol for Israeli prime ministers.