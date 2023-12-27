IHOPKC Announces Permanent Split with Founder Mike Bickle After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

The International House of Prayer in Kansas City (IHOPKC) has severed all ties to its founder Mike Bickle after a sexual misconduct scandal.

The announcement comes after Bickle released a statement confessing to "inappropriate behavior" that took place nearly 20 years ago.

He had been under scrutiny for two months after accusations surfaced, alleging he had sexually abused several women. IHOPKC then hired an independent investigator to look into those sexual misconduct allegations.

Now multiple media outlets are reporting that Eric Volz of The David House Agency, speaking on behalf of IHOPKC, has announced Bickle's termination.

"Since taking over management of the crisis, the executive committee has received new information to now confirm a level of inappropriate behavior on the part of Mike Bickle that requires IHOP KC immediately, formally and permanently separate from him," Volz stated.

The ministry released a video statement about cutting ties with Bickle, and it revealed that its Executive Director Stuart Greaves has resigned:

In a letter posted on X before Christmas, Bickle had finally revealed, "I sadly admit that 20+ years ago, I sinned by engaging in inappropriate behavior—my moral failures were real. (I am not admitting to the more intense sexual activities that some are suggesting)."

He continued, "I take all sin seriously, so on those occasions I quickly and sincerely repented in a way that resulted in receiving assurance from God followed by a daily resolve to live holy in all of my ways. God graciously helped me to respond in those times with a broken and contrite heart that was filled with godly sorrow. To this day, I remain sorrowful about those past failures."

Mike Bickle personal Message (Dec 12th 2023)



Link to read the document: https://t.co/H48bOJOoUg pic.twitter.com/zzahjzEZVX — Mike Bickle (@mikebickle) December 12, 2023

As CBN News reported in late October, former IHOPKC leaders released a letter claiming "clergy sexual abuse by Mike Bickle" on "several victims."

IHOPKC then issued a report identifying five of the eight women who the former leaders said made "claims" about "immoral relationships" involving Bickle.

A complete investigation into the allegations will still be carried out.