Elizabeth Francis, fourth from left, is the oldest woman in the state of Texas. (Screenshot credit: KTRK-TV)

'I Just Thank the Good Lord for Keeping Me': Texas' Oldest Woman Turns 114 - Here's Her Advice

Elizabeth Francis of Houston, Texas turned 114 years of age last week, making her the second oldest person in the U.S. and seventh oldest in the world.

She is a "supercentenarian," a person who has reached the age beyond 110.

Francis still lives in her own home.

Five generations of her family celebrated her birthday together with their friends. A film crew from Norway and a researcher from Florida came to record her birthday and present her with a plaque, according to KTRK.

"She is the oldest in Texas. The oldest living person in Texas. Number two in the United States. Number seven in the world, and number two in the world who lives at home. You live in your castle," researcher Ben Meyer told Francis.

When asked, "How does it feel to be 114 years old?" Francis said, "I don't know, I just thank the good Lord for keeping me," the outlet reported.

Her daughter, Dorothy Williams, says that when she tells people her mother's age, they immediately react. "They don't say 'you're crazy', they just say 'you're lying'," Williams told KTRK.

Francis was born in 1909. William Howard Taft was the 27th President of the United States. At the time, 90% of all babies born in the U.S. were born at home. Also, women, both white and black, could not vote. The same month she was born, the U.S. Army Signal Corp Division purchased the world's first military airplane, and the first event was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Her longevity seems to be genetic. Her sister lived to be 106 and her daughter is 94.

She also lived a healthy lifestyle, eating vegetables she grew in her backyard.

Francis has three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, KTRK reported.

Francis' granddaughter, Ethel Harrison, told the outlet Francis' gift to others is the wisdom and advice she shares – thanks to her incredible life.

"I think generosity, being generous," Harrison said. "Treating people like you want to be treated, even though sometimes it might not be reciprocated, but that's not the way God wants you to do. He wants you to be generous and kind."

When KTRK asked Francis if she smoked, she answered, "Never had."

"Do you drink?"

"Oh, no ma'am!" Francis responded.

"What do you eat?

"Everything," she replied with a laugh.

When KTRK asked her why she'd lived so long, she just said, "This is a blessing, the Lord's blessing."