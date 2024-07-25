Hope Blooms for Chicago At-Risk Youth Thanks to Christian Florist: 'God Could Use Anything'

In 2023, Chicago marked its twelfth consecutive year leading the nation in homicides – a grim statistic that disproportionately affects the city's youth. Caught in the crossfire of violence and poverty, many young Chicagoans struggle to envision a future beyond their next birthday. Amidst this bleak backdrop, a beacon of hope emerges in the form of Southside Blooms, a flower shop with a mission far deeper than arranging bouquets.

Founded by Quilen and Hannah Blackwell, Southside Blooms is more than just a business – it's a faith-inspired initiative aimed at transforming lives in one of Chicago's most violent and impoverished areas. Quilen describes their endeavor as "a faith-inspired project," driven by a mission to provide opportunities for at-risk youth in their community.

"We are here to create opportunities for them," Hannah explains. "We believe God loves them and wants them to experience it in a real way so they know God is real and He is with them."

Located in a neighborhood rife with crime and gang activity, Southside Blooms not only employs local youth but also trains them in floristry, offering a pathway away from the streets and towards a hopeful future. Employees like Rashod Little, who admits to a troubled past, find redemption and purpose through their work at the shop.

"I do a lot of bad stuff in the world. So it make me feel like I can do stuff good to balance it out; make me feel like a good person, help other people instead of myself," Rashod says, underscoring the transformative impact of Southside Blooms.

Supported by Cook County's gun-violence prevention grant, Southside Blooms has expanded to operate six flower farms across Chicago, turning neglected lots into vibrant fields of beauty. This initiative not only beautifies the community but also provides meaningful employment and skill development opportunities for its residents.

"Our ministry and our work is an example that no life is unimportant, no life is trash," Quilen emphasizes.

City and county authorities attribute a decline in homicides since the pandemic, in part, to community-led initiatives like Southside Blooms. Avik Das, Executive Director of the Cook County Justice Advisory Council, praises the organization's impact, stating, "What you have with Quilen and Southside Blooms is an organization specifically committed to neighborhoods where young people, who have all sorts of potential, just need the opportunity, they need the positive around them."

Beyond floral arrangements, Southside Blooms embodies a message of empowerment and resilience. Their slogan, "Empowering Lives with Flowers," encapsulates their belief that even amidst Chicago's most entrenched problems, something as simple as a flower can foster profound change.

"The reason why we picked that slogan is all the problems we are facing in Chicago you wouldn't think that something as humble as a flower would be a key to empowering people to change that," says Quilen. "I really think it's a great way to show how God could use literally anything and the most unlikely things to solve some of the greatest problems of our time."

In a city often defined by its challenges, Southside Blooms stands as a testament to the transformative power of community-driven initiatives, offering not just flowers but also hope and opportunity to Chicago's youth.

