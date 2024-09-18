Hate Crimes Surge Across US, Lawmakers Sound Alarm as American Jews Bear the Brunt

As hate crimes continue to rise across the United States, lawmakers are urgently calling for action. Violent attacks targeting Jewish and minority communities are at the forefront of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's latest discussions.

The hearing, originally aimed at addressing antisemitism on college campuses, quickly broadened to cover the alarming rise in hate incidents across the country.

"Since the horrific October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, we've seen an increase in attacks on Jewish Americans, Palestinian Americans, and Muslim Americans," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) added, "Sixty percent of all religious-based hate crimes have been directed at Jewish people. Something is going on here that needs to be addressed."

Although Jewish Americans make up just 3% of the population, they continue to top the FBI's list of targeted groups, with antisemitic incidents spiking more than 300% in the past year alone.

"What starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews," said Rabbi Mark Goldfeder with the Jewish Advocacy Center. "It hasn't taken long for the public cries of 'Death to the Jews,' to become 'Death to America,' and burning the American flags on college campuses."

Rabbi Goldfeder testified that Iran is financially supporting protests against American Jews, with student groups on college campuses publicly defending the genocidal terrorist group Hamas.

"It's not just about money. Some student groups are literally acting as PR agents for Hamas," he warned. "Some countries spend up to $200 million per year on PR firms. Hamas can't because they're designated as a foreign terrorist organization. But immediately after October 7th, groups like National Justice for Students and Palestine said they are not just in solidarity with the movement—they are part of it. They chanted, 'We are Hamas.' When they tell you they are trying to provide material support for terrorists, you should believe them."

Even faith leaders are not spared from this rising hatred. Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center shared his personal experience with antisemitic violence.

"I was outside of a synagogue in my neighborhood when I was sprayed with bear spray by pro-Palestinian protestors, who were actually trying to penetrate a Jewish synagogue on a Sunday morning," Rabbi Cooper recounted.

As Election Day approaches, lawmakers fear that political violence and targeted attacks on minority communities could escalate, putting the safety of vulnerable groups at greater risk.

