Gov. Says 'Keep on Praying' for Families of Missing Workers After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Six construction workers are presumed dead after they fell into the water when Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being smashed by a cargo ship Tuesday morning.

Wednesday morning the Coast Guard called off its search and rescue for the six missing people, saying it was too dangerous for their divers to be in the water.

"We do not believe we are going to find any of these people still alive," said USCG Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath.

The six victims were part of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge at the time it was struck early Tuesday morning. Another worker survived but is in serious condition.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore met and prayed with families of the victims.

"We've had a chance to spend time earlier today with the families and they are remarkable. They are prayerful people. And we had the chance to pray with them. We had a chance to pray for them. And we want to let them know that we are going to keep on praying for them and not just us, but they have got 6.3 million people, and they've got a whole country and a whole world, who's praying for their peace," said Gov. Moore.



People gather for a vigil near the scene where a container ship collided with a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Dundalk, Md., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Moments before the collision it appeared black smoke was rising from the ship as the lights onboard went out.

Officials on the ground stopped traffic on the bridge when the crew onboard notified authorities they lost power, saving countless lives.

"There was a mayday call, which literally was able to stop cars from coming over the bridge. These people are heroes," said the governor.

The NTSB says the ship - called "Dali" - is nearly 1,000 feet long, weighing 95,000 tons. An inspection in June 2023 found issues with its propulsion and auxiliary machinery. Investigators are planning to go on board the ship as early as today.

President Biden pledged federal funds to rebuild the bridge and reopen the Port of Baltimore. Meanwhile, ocean carriers are being diverted from the Port of Baltimore to the Port of Virginia to keep trade moving. The collapse is expected to have a serious impact on global supply chains and cost up to $15 million a day in lost economic activity.

