The Gospel Gets Preached to 1,275 at Buffalo Bills Stadium: 'Transformed Through Jesus'

Players, coaches, and staff from the Buffalo Bills partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) to share the Gospel with more than 600 high school and middle school athletes.

Fields of Faith is a student-led event that encourages young athletes to invite, pray for, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ.

This summer, FCA partnered with Buffalo Bills players Dawson Knox, Von Miller, and Damar Hamlin, as well as Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske, to bring Fields of Faith to the Bills' Highmark Stadium.

In total, 1,275 guests, including 630 student-athletes, heard about Jesus Christ.

"This event was an amazing celebration of 252 high school and middle school athletes from the region who completed FCA's three-month discipleship program, FCA Training Camp," said FCA Buffalo Director Jake Hannon. "For the program, each student was challenged to read 2,318 Scripture verses from 65 chapters of the Bible. This event was an opportunity to celebrate this accomplishment and give the student-athletes the opportunity to invite a non-FCA teammate to come to the stadium to hear the Gospel."

As CBN News has reported, Fields of Faith organizers believe an athletic field offers a neutral rallying point for a community of believers. On that turf and standing side by side, student-athletes worship, pray, and encourage each other through testimonies and the reading of the scriptures.

"Fields of Faith helps entire communities experience God's saving grace and gain the knowledge that lives can be transformed through Jesus while encouraging them to get into the habit of reading God's Word. It's a powerful event that God is using to reach local campuses and bring the next generation to Himself," said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson.

This year's event included the added bonus of young athletes hearing about Jesus from NFL players.

"This was a very special event as it was the first ever FCA Fields of Faith event in an NFL stadium," said Hannon. "The students got to go onto the turf to play with friends, eat Chick-fil-A, and get autographs from the Bills players. We then gave our Gospel message, gave out some awards, and watched some amazing videos and recaps of the Training Camp. At the end of the night, we had several student-athletes give their lives to Christ for the first time, and many more recommit to the Gospel."

The recent event at Bills stadium is just one of many happening around the country this summer. FCA's team football camp reports 55 young men gave their lives to Jesus Christ last week.

The Gospel. The truth of God's Love ; the separation Sin causes; the Good News that Jesus rescues; and then the question - will you trust Jesus



In Session 3, the answer was YES for 55 young men! Welcome to eternity teammates!!! #theFOUR #FCAGreater pic.twitter.com/crvk1SkUsN — Team Football Camp (@FCAteamcamp) June 24, 2023

Daryle Smith tweeted that he had the privilege of sharing the gospel with coaches and athletes at North Clayton High School in Atlanta, GA.

"When you equip a Coach with God's Word you empower them to coach and pray over the next generation," he tweeted.

I love encouraging and serving coaches with the Gospel! Today I had the pleasure to spend some time with North Clayton High School football coach Cap Burnett.

When you equip a Coach with God's Word you empower them to coach and pray over the next generation!#FCA#FCAGreater… pic.twitter.com/CzO8fVycue — Tatted Servant Leader (@DaryleLSmith) June 27, 2023

FCA's theme this year is "Greater," based on John 3:30: "He must increase, but I must decrease." It is a reminder for athletes and coaches that their identity and value are anchored in Christ.