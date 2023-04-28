GOP, Biden Announce Competing Plans to Stop the 'Perverse Exploitation' of Child Migrants

House Republicans and the president have devised separate plans to prevent the illegal crossing of tens of thousands of migrants into the United States each month.

Unaccompanied children are at the forefront as more than 350,000 have entered the U.S. within the past two years. A recent bombshell investigation from the New York Times found that many of them are being put to work right here in the United States in violation of child labor laws.

"That's how the left designed it. It is perverse. It is exploitation, and there is no reason the left should be able to defend this policy," said Lora Ries, former Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security.

House Republicans say Homeland Security cannot account for at least 85,000 migrant children.

They have developed a border security plan to stop the daily illegal flow of unaccompanied children and thousands of other migrants over the southern U.S. border. They blamed the Biden administration for that surge.

"Day one, they said no more wall, no more 'remain in Mexico.' You get to the country, you get released somewhere into the country," explained Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). "So we put together the strongest immigration enforcement legislation ever."

The GOP plan would revive some Trump-era policies, including hiring more border agents, tightening asylum requirements, and constructing border walls. But Democrats say the Republican proposal is pure political theater, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists the U.S. southern border is secure.



The @TxDPS Brush Team recently arrested 14 illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage for criminal trespass on a private ranch in Kinney County. (Photo Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

With Title 42 restrictions that let the government quickly expel migrants set to end May 11th, the Biden administration has announced their plan to reduce illegal border crossings. They propose setting up migrant processing centers, possibly in Guatemala and Colombia. The idea is to screen and evaluate asylum seekers before they make the long, dangerous journey to the U.S.

"This is particularly important because we have a humanitarian obligation to cut the smugglers out," insisted Mayorkas.

So, get ready. With the 2024 primary season coming up quickly, many announced presidential candidates promise to make immigration a top issue of their political campaigns.

