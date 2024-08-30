'A Good Story of God Doing a Big Thing': HGTV Stars Shine Light on Crisis Pregnancy Center

The stars of the HGTV hit series “Home Town” are using their platform to highlight a crisis pregnancy center in Orlando, Florida.

“We’ll be giving them a gift, and you can, too,” Erin Napier wrote at the end of an Instagram post about Hope House, which describes itself as a place “to serve, equip, and empower first-time, expectant moms who have chosen life for their babies.”

Before becoming a crisis pregnancy center, the house was the setting of the 1991 movie, “My Girl.”

She wrote, referring to one of the characters in the film, “We pulled up to find it under renovation, and I took a photo on the steps where Vada sat, when a woman walked out on the porch and invited us to see the inside. In the movie, the house was a funeral parlor, but, in real life, it’s becoming Hope House: a beautifully renovated home with bedrooms and nurseries for expectant single mothers who find themselves in crisis pregnancies.”

“I felt teary hearing their stories of the money raised by donations and work done exclusively by volunteers to give these women in need a refuge,” the HGTV host continued. “They will be giving these women life skills with courses in infant care, parenting, mental healthcare, job placement, and Bible classes. They wanted the house to be beautiful so these new mothers see how worthy they are of beauty, and that they can expect this for their lives, no matter how desperate they may feel now.”

The founder of Hope House, Tara Johnson, described her encounter with Napier and her husband, Ben, as “another good story of God doing a big thing.”

“Almost 12 years ago, I sat on the bathroom floor staring at a positive pregnancy test scared to death and certain I had ruined my entire life,” Johnson wrote. “Friday, I open the doors to a maternity home.”

She continued, “A few weeks ago I saved a prayer to my Lock Screen that read ‘Show me glimpses of Your divine nature and power by showing off through my life.’ He is doing just that. Today, I had the honor of showing [Erin and Ben Napier] our ‘hometown’ renovation and tell them all about [Hope House] and, about an hour ago, she shared about us to her 1.5 million followers.”

Johnson ended her post noting God can “redeem it all” and “take even the most shameful parts of your life make them your story and use it all for His glory.”

CBN News has reached out to Hope House for an interview.

