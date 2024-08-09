As 'In God We Trust' Returns to US Classrooms, Here's How It Became Our Official Motto

Over the past few years, a movement has sprung up to remind Americans of our national motto in a variety of settings from public school buildings to law enforcement vehicles.

One of the latest examples is in West Virginia where the legislature voted a few months ago to require state schools to display "In God We Trust."

When asked if the move was constitutional, state Del. Tom Fast told West Virginia Watch, "This is our national motto, 'In God We Trust,' and it has been litigated, and it has been upheld. We can display our national motto in public schools and in our higher education institutions."

The move in West Virginia comes after Louisiana passed a law last year that requires the U.S. national motto to be displayed in every public school classroom. Other states that have adopted similar policies in recent years include Texas and South Dakota.

Origins of the National Motto

The national motto is so ingrained in society, you'd think America's national motto has been around for centuries.

The phrase was inspired by the fourth verse of the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner", which includes the line, "And this be our motto: 'in God is our trust.'"

While the motto made its first appearance on U.S. coins in 1864, during the Civil War, it wouldn't be declared the official national motto until much later.

In 1954, the term "under God" was added to the Pledge of Allegiance. Then in 1955, Congress passed a federal law to require the national motto be printed on all American currency. While it had previously appeared on coins, it was not required.

But it wasn't until July 30, 1956, that Congress passed a bill and President Dwight Eisenhower signed it into law, declaring "In God We Trust" as the nation's official motto. It replaced the earlier unofficial Latin motto: "E pluribus unum," which stands for "out of many one."

The law was passed unanimously by Congress requiring the phrase to be printed on all U.S. paper currency in capital letters.

The one-dollar certificate was the first paper money with the motto to enter circulation on October 1, 1956.

National Motto's History in Congress and in Court

That resolution passed unanimously by the 84th Congress in 1956 was reaffirmed in 2006, on the 50th anniversary of its adoption, by the U.S. Senate, and in 2011 by the House of Representatives, in a 396 to 9 vote. In 2000, the House additionally encouraged public displays of the motto.

The motto is featured above the rostrum of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. It was carved into the wall in December of 1962.

In 1970, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in Aronow v. United States: "It is quite obvious that the national motto and the slogan on coinage and currency 'In God We Trust' has nothing whatsoever to do with the establishment of religion. Its use is of a patriotic or ceremonial character and bears no true resemblance to a governmental sponsorship of a religious exercise."

