'In God We Trust': Powerful Fourth of July Moments from Freedom-Loving, God-Fearing Americans

A new Gallup poll finds that many Americans aren't so proud to be Americans these days.

National pride is at a historic low as only 39 percent of Americans say they are extremely proud to be an American–a small increase from last year when only 38 percent of people said they were proud to live in this country.

American pride was at an all-time high after 9/11 with extreme pride ranging from 65% to 70% between 2002 and 2004, according to the report.

It was at a record high in 2004 and remained at a majority level until 2017.

Since 2018, "extreme pride" in our country has been on a steady decline.

Four percent of citizens now say they are not at all proud to be American.

But that's not true of everyone.

Hundreds praised the name of Jesus while also celebrating Independence Day in Times Square on July 4th.

Worship leader Sean Feucht held a "Let Us Worship" outreach in the heart of the city.

TRUE FREEDOM rings out from Times Square NYC!!!!pic.twitter.com/sD8g5ksYYD — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) July 4, 2023

Believers not only worshipped, prayed, and heard the Gospel of Jesus Christ, but they also sang the National Anthem on the city streets.

Meanwhile, Christian evangelist Matt Brown expressed his sincere gratitude for living in the "greatest nation in the history of the world."

I am thankful to live in the USA - the greatest nation in the history of the world.



America has experienced God’s blessing in so many ways, and I’m so grateful for all of the historic good, and I always pray for more of God’s grace on thee. #July4 pic.twitter.com/UMSu9kyBdc — Matt Brown (@evangelistmatt) July 4, 2023

And evangelist Franklin Graham flew military veterans to Alaska on July 4 for a week-long retreat to minister to them and to let them know that God loves them.

"We want them to know that God loves them, cares for them, and we can have freedom through faith in Christ," Graham explained.

Samaritan's Purse, the humanitarian arm of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, oversees the outreach.



"Many people across the country are praying for these wounded veterans and their spouses—that God will use the week in Alaska through Operation Heal Our Patriots to bring them both rest and a new start with God and each other," reads their website.

Pastor and author John K. Amanchukwu Sr. declared a blessing over America.

"God blessed America. May America continue to bless God! This is the path forward and this is where our security comes from. In God we trust," he tweeted.

Ex-Planned Parenthood clinic director turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson had a similar message.

"I am so grateful to live in this beautiful country founded on Christian principles and freedom. On our worst day, I still thank God that He planted me here. We are so blessed to enjoy the freedom and opportunity that we do here," she wrote on Twitter. "God Bless America."

Pastor John Hagee's message resonated with thousands online.

"Today we celebrate the remarkable spirit and resilience that built this great nation. Let us cherish the freedoms we enjoy and remember the sacrifices made by our forefathers," he wrote.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and former CEO of Twitter, is from South Africa but acknowledged the holiday with a God-focused, patriotic tweet.

God Bless America — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2023

And Pastor Shane Pruitt shared a poignant message to believers that they can love America and Jesus at the same time.

You can worship Jesus, and love your country, too.



There has been a push in recent years that has become almost trendy - if you love Jesus or truly care about people, then must hate your country, roll your eyes at anyone with an American flag, and question those who enjoy… pic.twitter.com/IfTTYiCDGH — Shane Pruitt (@shane_pruitt78) July 4, 2023

"There has been a push in recent years that has become almost trendy - if you love Jesus or truly care about people, then must hate your country, roll your eyes at anyone with an American flag, and question those who enjoy singing the National Anthem," he tweeted.

"There is even pressure from some that if you say you love Jesus and your country, then you're branded as a Christian Nationalist or you're making an idol out of patriotism," Pruitt continued. "However, it doesn't have be that way..."

"Love Jesus, give honor where honor is due, be grateful for your freedom, remember those who sacrificed all, and pray that God would bless America," he shared. "Happy Birthday, America!"

