'God Is so Good': Ryan Bomberger Shares 'Miracle' Update in Battle With Cancer

Just a few months after announcing his cancer diagnosis, Christian author and activist Ryan Bomberger shared just after midnight Friday morning he is now in remission.

“This morning,” he wrote in a post to X, accompanied by a video, “I heard the words from my surgeon that I’ve waited to hear for [three] months (since surgery): ‘You’re in remission!'”

This morning, I heard the words from my surgeon that I’ve waited to hear for 3 months (since surgery): “You’re in remission!” Psalm 103:1-5 #CancerFree #PraiseGod pic.twitter.com/R9lKsKT1fE — Ryan Bomberger (@ryanbomberger) August 9, 2024

Bomberger shared in late May he had been diagnosed with stage 2 prostate cancer with paraneural invasion, meaning there was a chance the cancer spread outside his prostate. That prognosis, he wrote at the time, left him “in disbelief.”

Trusting God for a miracle, he moved forward with treatment and surgery to remove the cancer. And it was successful, according to Bomberger’s latest update.

“God is so good,” he began his video, clearly emotional. “[Y]ou know when you’re in the middle of not just the physical battle but the spiritual battle, we don’t like to wait. But miracles are worth waiting for.”

Bomberger, who has been outspoken in his opposition to abortion and advocacy for adoption, is using his journey with cancer as an opportunity to point people toward the hope of Christ.

“For anyone who is dealing with something that you feel like, ‘This is impossible, how am I going to overcome?'” he said. “Look, on this side of heaven, we may not get the physical healing that we need, but, even in our physical struggles, there’s often the spiritual healing and the spiritual revitalization that we need — that I needed — and God is so good, regardless of that physical miracle this side of heaven or the other side of heaven. God is so good, and He loves us, and we have to make the most of what our lives are here. Make the most of every single minute.”

Earlier this year, during a conversation with CBN News, Bomberger argued the nuclear family is constantly under assault by the secular world because it’s “the reflection of God’s heart for humanity.”

“I mean, He created this construct of family with a married mother and father to where, you know, we all best flourish,” he said. “And, of course, the world’s going to attack that. … You’ve got movements, like even the Black Lives Matter movement. I mean, they want to dismantle the Western civilization’s concept or construct of family.”

You can watch our full conversation with Bomberger in the video below.

