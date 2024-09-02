'God Shielded Him': NFL Star Ricky Pearsall Walks Out of Hospital Day After Being Shot

Dale Hurd
09-02-2024

Ricky Pearsall, the San Francisco 49ers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft who was shot in the chest during an alleged attempted robbery Saturday, was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon, not even a full day after he was wounded in an attempted mugging in San Francisco's Union Square after an autograph signing.  

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said, "He was walking alone when the suspect approached him and attempted to an armed robbery using a gun." 

Police say a 17-year-old suspect demanded Pearsall's Rolex watch. The gunman was also shot in the chest and is in stable condition.

Pearsall's mother Erin Pearsall posted on Facebook that while her son was shot, the bullet exited his back and did not hit any vital organs. She said, "Update on my baby boy. First and foremost I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him...My son was spared today by the grace of GOD."

Ricky Pearsall posted on X last year: "I'm back… " and then he wrote, a Bible verse from Isaiah 30:18, "The LORD longs to be gracious to you; therefore He will rise up to show you compassion. For the LORD is a God of justice. Blessed are all who wait for Him!"

Even though city statistics show crime has dropped in San Francisco, the attack has again put a focus on safety and criminal activity in the city.

