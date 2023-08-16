'God Hasn't Forgotten Them': Prayer and Relief Pour in from Samaritan's Purse for Maui Residents

After a deadly fire hit the island of Maui, Samaritan's Purse, headed by Franklin Graham, has now deployed 17 tons of relief supplies to help survivors facing the devastation.

Thousands of Maui residents have left behind in the embers what are the remains of their homes. Others think of loved ones as search and rescue operations are underway for hundreds who are missing.

Samaritans Purse's DC-8 cargo plane took off with tools, equipment, solar lights, and hygiene kits to provide immediate relief to survivors Tuesday morning.



The @SamaritansPurse DC-8 cargo plane took off early this morning loaded with 17 tons of supplies, staff, & volunteers, headed to Maui in response to the devastating fires there. Please continue to pray for the people of Lahaina. pic.twitter.com/LeOfZMtvQE — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, volunteers with the organization flew from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Maui, Hawaii to sift through the ashes to recover valuables and treasured mementos for devastated homeowners.

"Sifting is extremely important. We may think it's something simple, but it helps bring healing and closure like no other way for a homeowner," said Samaritan's Purse Chief Operating Officer Edward Graham.

Please continue pray for the people of Maui, HI as they have lost so much. Our @SamaritansPurse teams are already on the ground ready to assist after these devastating fires. Our DC-8 cargo plane left this morning to drop needed supplies. pic.twitter.com/EakKhfOLDJ — Edward Graham (@EdwardG1911) August 15, 2023

He added, "We know this is a horrible situation, so much loss and destruction. God gives us these resources, not to stay on a shelf somewhere, but He wants us to go out and love our neighbor."

"We get our name from the story of the Good Samaritan. We meet the immediate needs—we clothe, we give water, we give food, we give transportation. All of our work provides us opportunities to share the hope that is in us," Graham continued.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Luther Harris, Vice President of North American Ministries for Samaritan's Purse, told CBN's Faith Nation although people are grieving, they are standing together.

"We are here to stand by the side of the residents in Maui," he shared. "They may not be blood relatives but they are 'ohana'. They are family."



Our DC-8 plane is en route to #Maui with relief supplies. It also has been loaded with equipment that will help our volunteers sift through ashes to recover valuables for devastated homeowners. https://t.co/Ak2jn89spk pic.twitter.com/FjlOOYcGae — Samaritan's Purse (@SamaritansPurse) August 15, 2023

Harris continued, "We are here as a ministry of presence to show our love and support. They are some strong healthy churches here on this island and we are partnering with pastors to show what we can do to minister to their physical needs, and their physical and emotional needs. We want to show them that God loves them and hasn't forgotten them."

