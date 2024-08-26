'Give Me the Baby': Good Samaritan Holds Man at Gunpoint, Saves Missing Child

A good Samaritan in Tennessee saved a missing baby over the weekend.

Steven James told WTVF-TV how he came to encounter the man with the child, 1-year-old Maybrie Like. It all started Friday night, when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an alert about a missing child, and police asked to search James’ property.

The accused, Gerald Blair, the boyfriend of Maybrie’s mom, was reportedly fleeing after an alleged hit-and-run and went into the woods with Maybrie. On Saturday, James learned through a neighbor’s camera the two were by a creek outside his home, and he promptly took action, WTVF-TV reported.

“It was a kid,” James said of his decisive moves. “I’d do anything for a kid.”

The brave hero went out and confronted Blair, using his firearm in an attempt to end the standoff.

“I did hold him at gunpoint, just to kind of be threatening and take control of the situation,” James told the outlet. “I did tell him, ‘Give me the baby. I don’t care what you do. Just give me the baby.'”

He continued, “Actually, I think I was saying, ‘Put the baby down, and you walk back, and I’ll get the baby.'”

Ultimately, James prevailed and was able to get Maybrie back. His wife joined him in watching the child until police arrived at the scene.

Details on the situation are fuzzy. While James said it was clear Blair “cared” about the baby, it was obvious the child was in a “bad situation.”

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Macon County Sheriff's Office for 1-year-old Maybrie Like.



She was last seen on August 16th in the area of Long Creek Road in Lafayette, wearing a white shirt and green shorts.



Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/X pic.twitter.com/npdvxx2n30 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 17, 2024

“I’m glad I got to do that,” he told WTVF-TV. “Not because I wanted to be the one to do it; I’m just glad it turned out that way.”

