'Get Him!' Brave Man Rescues Part of US Flag Burned by 'Pro-Hamas Agitators,' Then They Chase Him

An unnamed man is receiving praise for reportedly rescuing remnants of an American flag being torched by what Fox News called anti-Israel and “pro-Hamas agitators.”

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

The individual, who purportedly wishes to remain anonymous, identified himself as an attorney living and working in Washington, D.C.

“The dude who saved the flag is a lawyer who works nearby,” Richie McGinniss wrote on X. “[He] said he saw the flag burning and had to do something.”

The dude who saved the flag is a lawyer who works nearby. Said he saw the flag burning and had to do something https://t.co/t3p4gZcVRK pic.twitter.com/jjZxwUdQef — RichieMcG (@RichieMcGinniss) July 24, 2024

Video of the incident captured by McGinniss showed a crowd gathering around a fire. While protestors gleefully waved Palestinian flags, an American flag could be seen on the ground being torched in the flames.

That’s when the unnamed attorney boldly walked up to the fire and took the American flag out with his bare hands, Fox News reported.

Protestors can be heard immediately reacting with someone yelling, “Get him!” as the man ran away from the scene. At least one person chased him before she grabbed the flag, tripped, and fell to the ground.

McGinniss said the man was “nearly tackled” during the ordeal. But he apparently didn’t regret trying to save as much of the flag as possible.

“I grabbed what I could out of the fire and ran,” the man told McGinniss, according to Fox News. “I’m ashamed I didn’t stop and go back and get the rest of it.”

WATCH: CBN News Was on Site as the Anti-Israel & Anti-America Protesters Called for 'Intifada' (Violent Uprising) After Burning the US Flag:

Protests erupted Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before a joint session of Congress. Agitators outside the Capitol and around Washington, D.C., reportedly chanted, “From the river to the sea,” burned the American flag, and engaged in other troubling, pro-Hamas rhetoric.

Read more about it here.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***