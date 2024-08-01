'Focus on Jesus': TN Lawmakers, Pastors Unite in Prayer for State and Nation

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Worship filled the air of Legislative Plaza in the heart of downtown Nashville on Wednesday.

It was a celebration following the call from state lawmakers to unite in prayer for the entire month of July.

State Rep. Monty Fritts (R) recently took the historic step of spearheading a resolution calling Tennesseans to 31 days of prayer, fasting, and repentance.

In the resolution, called "House Joint Resolution 803," lawmakers declared, "We as public servants in the Tennessee General Assembly, seek God's mercy upon our land and beseech him to not withdraw his hand of blessing from us."

"We're so thankful for our leaders here in Tennessee who felt called by God to really call the Body of Christ," said Barbi Franklin who, along with her husband Terry, co-founded Worship City. It's a ministry that helps to cultivate prayer, fasting, and worship that transforms families, cities, and nations.

"They really don't want to be the leaders of this. They have said we're carrying the wood and the church needs to light the fire," Barbi told CBN News.

Fritts admits that his move to start this effort came from a frustration over his state's many issues, including violent crime, human trafficking, drug addiction, and government corruption.

"There are things we can do with those but it's not legislative solely. And there's nearly not a budgetary solution to many of those things 'cause they're spiritual problems," Fritts explained.

GOP State Senator Mark Pody helped move the bipartisan measure through the Tennessee Senate, and Gov. Bill Lee signed off on the resolution.

"We want to invite God back to Tennessee," Pody said in an interview with CBN News. "We want to be as public as we can to say Jesus Christ is Lord. We even wrote that in the resolution."

Pastor Michael Obi of Mount Zion Prayer Center applauded the move.

"When a legislator, a government body establishes a call to repentance that is an answer to prayer," Obi said. "Because repentance precedes something on God's heart for the next step."

Fritts, along with pastors and other leaders, visited 95 counties during July and have witnessed revival taking place across the volunteer state.

"God led us to not focus on differences between denominations," said Fritts. "Let us focus on Jesus. Let us focus on our need to repent before a holy God. That's been a common theme."

Tennessee church leaders say they are anticipating a great result.

Carol Woody, a leader with the Tennessee Prayer Coalition and Faith Assembly member said, "I'm expecting there to be deliverance and healing and restoration and transformation in families, our neighborhoods, and for churches to be on fire, for the Holy Spirit to move through with power."

"When we have put God first like we have done for these 31 days, the next move is God's," said TN Prayer Coalition leader Bishop Anthony Alfred of Family of Faith Worship Center. "We have said to God, 'We will sacrifice time and effort for 31 days,' and I'm expecting Him to show up and show out like He's never done."

Pastor John Butler's East Rogersville Baptist Church experienced revival in 2020 that lasted four weeks. He said repentance always precedes true revival.

"Second Chronicles says it, 'If my people,' that's us... if we call upon His name, if we repent of our sin He will hear from heaven, He will forgive our sin, and He will heal our land. So, I think God's about to sweep across our state and maybe even our nation in a great awakening," said Butler.

It is an awakening that Terry and Barbi Franklin believe is key to the healing America so desperately needs. It is also the message the Dove-Award winning couple penned in a song called, "As One We Stand."

"That is very important to our Lord that we be unified and that's when God commands His blessing," said Barbi. "He'll bless our efforts when we unify together."

Meanwhile, the revival of prayer and repentance is reaching beyond the borders of Tennessee.

"We're already hearing that there are a couple of other states that are looking at doing this kind of a thing and getting God's people to pray," said Terry.

