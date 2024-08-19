Floodwaters in the Northeast Carry Away Cars as Ernesto Pounds the Coast

Parts of the northeastern United States are under feet of water from high rains while Hurricane Ernesto batters beaches with dangerous rip currents.

Nearly a foot of rain that fell in just hours in Connecticut caused flash flooding, mudslides, and possible deaths Sunday and overnight.

The water in some locations was four to five feet high.

Streets and sidewalks were submerged by water moving fast enough to carry away cars.

One Connecticut resident said his "car just shut down because it sensed the water and unfortunately I was in the process of backing right out of it."

At least two people were missing overnight after they were swept away by the rushing waters.

Rescuers worked to save dozens of drivers trapped in the flooding.

One Good Samaritan could be seen rescuing a man and his dog after their car was trapped by rising floodwaters.

The damage comes as Hurricane Ernesto churns out in the Atlantic, hundreds of miles offshore, yet still causing chaos along the coast after battering Bermuda.

In North Carolina, the storm surge from Ernesto washed one home right off its foundation.

New York City beaches were closed again on Monday because of dangerous rip currents that officials say can claim the lives of even the strongest swimmers.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami warns Ernesto could strengthen further as it skirts the Canadian maritime provinces before eventually weakening.

