This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree along Swayze Mill Road, in Hope, N.J., Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)

Flash Flooding Kills 5: Extreme Heat Still Not as Bad as the 1930s

A flash flood in Bucks County outside Philadelphia killed five people and a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl are missing after their vehicle was swept away by four to five feet of water.

Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer told reporters, "Miraculously, dad and the son were able to get out safely. However, the grandmother, the mother, and the two children were swept away by the floodwaters."

Nick Primola was on his way home when he saw several empty cars on this stretch of road, not realizing he stumbled upon a disaster

"And I saw a car that was totally upside down and I realized I was in the middle of a whole scene," Primola said.

For much of the rest of the nation, it's the searing July heat. More than 80 million Americans across 14 states were under heat alerts over the weekend.

El Paso, Texas has seen triple-digit temperatures for 30 consecutive days.

It was 132 degrees at Death Valley.

While many blame global warming, hot Julys are nothing new.

Weather data show that on July 17, 1936, the average national temperature was 5 degrees hotter than Sunday's temps.

Without air conditioning, it was common for families to sleep outdoors.

On top of the heat, more cities in the northeast are facing air quality warnings as the smoke from those Canadian wildfires continues to drift over the U.S.

